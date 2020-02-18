Edition:
U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship

American passenger Gay Courter packs her belongings on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, February, February 16. The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month with hundreds of people infected with coronavirus. PHILIP COURTER/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Packed suitcases and bags are seen on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, February 16. Passengers still on the ship, about half of whom are Japanese, have expressed frustration over the quarantine and authorities in Australia, Canada, Italy and South Korea are also planning to evacuate citizens from the cruise liner. PHILIP COURTER/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
A passenger with his belongings is seen before the evacuation of the U.S. passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, February 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Officials are seen before the evacuation of the U.S. passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A bus arrives at the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 16. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
An official in a protective suit is seen before the evacuation of the U.S. passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, February 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Buses believed to be carrying the U.S. passengers leave Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, February 17. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Health officials in protective suits on a shuttle bus transporting U.S. passengers to a chartered evacuation aircraft at Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, February 17. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Around half of all known cases of the virus outside China have been found aboard the Diamond Princess, which was ordered to stay under quarantine at the port of Yokohama on Feb. 3. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
U.S. passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are transported by shuttle bus to Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A bus believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, February 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A bus believed to carry the U.S. passengers leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, February 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, February 17. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
People wearing protectivie suits near an airplane prepared for the U.S. passengers at Haneda airport in Tokyo, February 17. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
U.S. passengers from the Diamond Princess board their plane at Haneda airport in Tokyo, February 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A worker in a protective suit checks the temperatures of passengers who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, on a chartered evacuation aircraft en route to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS.

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
U.S. passengers from board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in a chartered evacuation aircraft at Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A U.S. health official in a protective suit standing in front of a portable bio-containment unit speaks to U.S. passengers on a chartered evacuation aircraft at Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A chartered evacuation aircraft operated by Kalitta Air waits for U.S. passengers at Haneda airport in Tokyo, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
U.S. passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in a chartered evacuation aircraft at Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Officers wearing protective suits are seen near an airplane prepared for the U.S. passengers at Haneda airport, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
A cargo aircraft chartered by the U.S. government to evacuate American passengers from the Diamond Princess arrives at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, February 16. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
