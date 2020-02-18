U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship
American passenger Gay Courter packs her belongings on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, February, February 16. The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off...more
Packed suitcases and bags are seen on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, February 16. Passengers still on the ship, about half of whom are Japanese, have expressed frustration over the quarantine and authorities in Australia, Canada, Italy and...more
A passenger with his belongings is seen before the evacuation of the U.S. passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, February 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Officials are seen before the evacuation of the U.S. passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A bus arrives at the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, February 16. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An official in a protective suit is seen before the evacuation of the U.S. passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, February 16. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buses believed to be carrying the U.S. passengers leave Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, February 17. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Health officials in protective suits on a shuttle bus transporting U.S. passengers to a chartered evacuation aircraft at Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, February 17. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Around half of all known cases of the virus outside China have been found aboard the Diamond Princess, which was ordered to stay under quarantine at the port of Yokohama on Feb. 3. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
U.S. passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are transported by shuttle bus to Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS
A bus believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, February 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A bus believed to carry the U.S. passengers leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, February 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, February 17. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People wearing protectivie suits near an airplane prepared for the U.S. passengers at Haneda airport in Tokyo, February 17. REUTERS/Issei Kato
U.S. passengers from the Diamond Princess board their plane at Haneda airport in Tokyo, February 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A worker in a protective suit checks the temperatures of passengers who were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, on a chartered evacuation aircraft en route to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, February 17. Courtesy of Philip...more
U.S. passengers from board the Diamond Princess cruise ship in a chartered evacuation aircraft at Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS
A U.S. health official in a protective suit standing in front of a portable bio-containment unit speaks to U.S. passengers on a chartered evacuation aircraft at Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS
A chartered evacuation aircraft operated by Kalitta Air waits for U.S. passengers at Haneda airport in Tokyo, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS
U.S. passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in a chartered evacuation aircraft at Haneda airport, February 17. Courtesy of Philip and Gay Courter/via REUTERS
Officers wearing protective suits are seen near an airplane prepared for the U.S. passengers at Haneda airport, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A cargo aircraft chartered by the U.S. government to evacuate American passengers from the Diamond Princess arrives at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California, February 16. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary...
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.
75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima
This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle.
Brit Awards red carpet
Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.
Democrats campaign in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 with limo lap
President Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One.