U.S. protests stoke backlash against deadly cops in Brazil
A man attends a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, racism and in support of democracy in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2020. Anger at the death of João Pedro and other recent complaints of police brutality are boiling over in Brazil...more
People light flares during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, racism and in support of democracy in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2020. On Sunday, anti-racism marches in major Brazilian cities brought out the largest crowds of...more
Police officers stand guard during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, racism and in support of democracy in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A protester wearing a face mask attends a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, racism and in support of democracy in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A woman wearing a mask and face shield marches during an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A man clashes with supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as they demonstrate in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A protester is detained during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A man in a face mask marches with raised fist during an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman is seen with milk on her face to treat tear gas during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A demonstrator prepares to throw a stone during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. Placard reads: "Democracy and justice". REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Men hold up fists as they attend a protest against the police brutality of Rio's police forces and racism, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People lie on the ground as they attend a protest against the police brutality of Rio's police forces and racism, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman wearing a mask holds a sign during an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People hold up signs as they attend a protest against racism during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A woman wearing a mask marches during an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
People attend an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. The banner reads "Black and Indigenous lives matter." REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask attends an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A woman in a face mask joins an anti-racism demonstration named "Black and Indigenous Lives Matter" in Manaus, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. Placards read: "Racism is the worst virus" and "Genocidal President". REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A woman bangs two pans in support of protesters during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A protester draped in a Brazilian flag attends a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, racism and in support of democracy in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A protester raises a fist in front of a police officer during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A protester raises a fist in front of a police officer during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Protesters kneel during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Porto Alegre, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
People attend a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Porto Alegre, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
People attend a protest against the police brutality of Rio's police forces and racism, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Protesters hold placards and raise their fists as they protest against racism during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. Placards read: "Black lives matter"....more
People attend a protest against the police brutality of Rio's police forces and racism, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police officers search men during a protest against police brutality of Rio's police forces and racism, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman poses next to a banner during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 7, 2020. Sign reads: "Bolsonaro, Mourao and Guedes out". REUTERS/Pilar...more
A raised fist is pictured during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, racism and in support of democracy in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
