U.S. protests stoke backlash against deadly cops in Brazil

A man attends a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, racism and in support of democracy in Brasilia, Brazil June 7, 2020. Anger at the death of João Pedro and other recent complaints of police brutality are boiling over in Brazil against a backdrop of widespread U.S. demonstrations after the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

