U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths

While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who is struggling to fight COVID-19, and who died later in the day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. Mendez was permitted to spend less than an hour with her mother Catalina before the 86-year-old woman succumbed, leaving seven children and more than 30 grandchildren to mourn her. Hospital safety rules restricted contact with the family matriarch, with her family saying final goodbyes in a video-call that Mendez made from the hospital. Compounding the close-knit family's trauma, Mendez said, her father was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit after testing positive for coronavirus. He was expected to recover. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Close