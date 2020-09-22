Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 22, 2020 | 10:52am EDT

U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths

While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who is struggling to fight COVID-19, and who died later in the day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. Mendez was permitted to spend less than an hour with her mother Catalina before the 86-year-old woman succumbed, leaving seven children and more than 30 grandchildren to mourn her. Hospital safety rules restricted contact with the family matriarch, with her family saying final goodbyes in a video-call that Mendez made from the hospital. Compounding the close-knit family's trauma, Mendez said, her father was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit after testing positive for coronavirus. He was expected to recover. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who is struggling to fight COVID-19, and who died later in the day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. Mendez was...more

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who is struggling to fight COVID-19, and who died later in the day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. Mendez was permitted to spend less than an hour with her mother Catalina before the 86-year-old woman succumbed, leaving seven children and more than 30 grandchildren to mourn her. Hospital safety rules restricted contact with the family matriarch, with her family saying final goodbyes in a video-call that Mendez made from the hospital. Compounding the close-knit family's trauma, Mendez said, her father was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit after testing positive for coronavirus. He was expected to recover. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
1 / 45
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from the coronavirus, line the street during a drive through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from the coronavirus, line the street during a drive through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from the coronavirus, line the street during a drive through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
2 / 45
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 45
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, during a viewing service for Mr. Holguin at International Funeral & Cremation Services in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, May 16. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, during a viewing service for Mr. Holguin at International Funeral &...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, during a viewing service for Mr. Holguin at International Funeral & Cremation Services in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, May 16. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 45
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, Texas, July 25. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, Texas, July 25. Mathers was...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, Texas, July 25. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
5 / 45
A man who died from coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man who died from coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
6 / 45
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 45
Michael Neel, funeral director of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michael Neel, funeral director of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Michael Neel, funeral director of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 45
Refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 45
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
10 / 45
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 45
Healthcare workers walk through Texas Medical Center during a shift change as coronavirus cases spike in Houston, Texas, July 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers walk through Texas Medical Center during a shift change as coronavirus cases spike in Houston, Texas, July 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Healthcare workers walk through Texas Medical Center during a shift change as coronavirus cases spike in Houston, Texas, July 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
12 / 45
EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Close
13 / 45
Gavin Roberts, wearing his father's police hat, looks at the flag-draped casket of Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Gavin Roberts, wearing his father's police hat, looks at the flag-draped casket of Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey,...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Gavin Roberts, wearing his father's police hat, looks at the flag-draped casket of Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 45
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy Malone
Close
15 / 45
Physician assistant Cori Kostick demonstrates the Brigham B-PROTECTED testing booth used to administer tests for the coronavirus at the Brigham and Women's Hospital's community testing site in Boston, Massachusetts, May 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Physician assistant Cori Kostick demonstrates the Brigham B-PROTECTED testing booth used to administer tests for the coronavirus at the Brigham and Women's Hospital's community testing site in Boston, Massachusetts, May 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Physician assistant Cori Kostick demonstrates the Brigham B-PROTECTED testing booth used to administer tests for the coronavirus at the Brigham and Women's Hospital's community testing site in Boston, Massachusetts, May 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 45
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
17 / 45
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested for the coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested for the coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested for the coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
18 / 45
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Close
19 / 45
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 45
Family members of JBS USA meat packing plant employee Saul Sanchez attend his funeral after he died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Greeley, Colorado, U.S., April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Family members of JBS USA meat packing plant employee Saul Sanchez attend his funeral after he died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Greeley, Colorado, U.S., April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Family members of JBS USA meat packing plant employee Saul Sanchez attend his funeral after he died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Greeley, Colorado, U.S., April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
21 / 45
Fernando Olvera, 26, a medical school student, helps Efrain Guevara, 63, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19, get up from his hospital bed at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, July 17. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Fernando Olvera, 26, a medical school student, helps Efrain Guevara, 63, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19, get up from his hospital bed at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, July 17. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Fernando Olvera, 26, a medical school student, helps Efrain Guevara, 63, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19, get up from his hospital bed at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, July 17. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
22 / 45
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
23 / 45
Workers secure a van full of bodies during the outbreak of the coronavirus at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Workers secure a van full of bodies during the outbreak of the coronavirus at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Workers secure a van full of bodies during the outbreak of the coronavirus at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 45
Contact tracers with the Houston Health Department monitor the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, July 22. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Contact tracers with the Houston Health Department monitor the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, July 22. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Contact tracers with the Houston Health Department monitor the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, July 22. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
25 / 45
Roberto Arias prepares a grave for burial at Woodlawn Cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Everett, Massachusetts, May 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Roberto Arias prepares a grave for burial at Woodlawn Cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Everett, Massachusetts, May 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Roberto Arias prepares a grave for burial at Woodlawn Cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Everett, Massachusetts, May 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 45
A sign, reading "Help we matter too," made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

A sign, reading "Help we matter too," made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A sign, reading "Help we matter too," made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Close
27 / 45
Condensation is seen on the face shield of a healthcare worker at a SOMOS Community Care COVID-19 antibody walk-in testing site in Brooklyn, New York, April 24. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Condensation is seen on the face shield of a healthcare worker at a SOMOS Community Care COVID-19 antibody walk-in testing site in Brooklyn, New York, April 24. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Condensation is seen on the face shield of a healthcare worker at a SOMOS Community Care COVID-19 antibody walk-in testing site in Brooklyn, New York, April 24. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
28 / 45
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of coronavirus in Houston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of coronavirus in Houston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of coronavirus in Houston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
29 / 45
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri, May 22. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri, May 22. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri, May 22. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Close
30 / 45
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
31 / 45
Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas, August 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas, August 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2020
Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas, August 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
32 / 45
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient in Houston, Texas, July 17. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient in Houston, Texas, July 17. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient in Houston, Texas, July 17. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
33 / 45
Emergency medical technicians leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where the coronavirus patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, July 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Emergency medical technicians leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where the coronavirus patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, July 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Emergency medical technicians leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where the coronavirus patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, July 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
34 / 45
Father Hilario Sanez performs funeral blessings for Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, outside Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Chelsea, Massachusetts, May 12. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Father Hilario Sanez performs funeral blessings for Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, outside Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Chelsea, Massachusetts, May 12. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Father Hilario Sanez performs funeral blessings for Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, outside Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Chelsea, Massachusetts, May 12. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
35 / 45
A U.S. Marine stands beside the flag-draped coffin of a veteran who contracted the coronavirus, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, May 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A U.S. Marine stands beside the flag-draped coffin of a veteran who contracted the coronavirus, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, May 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
A U.S. Marine stands beside the flag-draped coffin of a veteran who contracted the coronavirus, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, May 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
36 / 45
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin, who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin, who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin, who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
37 / 45
New York City Fire Department emergency medical technicians wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York City Fire Department emergency medical technicians wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
New York City Fire Department emergency medical technicians wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
38 / 45
Members of the Houston Fire Department carry the casket of Jerry Pacheco, a firefighter who died of the coronavirus, at a memorial service in Houston, Texas, August 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Members of the Houston Fire Department carry the casket of Jerry Pacheco, a firefighter who died of the coronavirus, at a memorial service in Houston, Texas, August 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Members of the Houston Fire Department carry the casket of Jerry Pacheco, a firefighter who died of the coronavirus, at a memorial service in Houston, Texas, August 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
39 / 45
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital where she works in Los Angeles, California, May 18. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" Anklesaria said to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital where she works in Los Angeles, California, May 18. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" Anklesaria said to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
40 / 45
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, March 30. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, March 30. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, March 30. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
41 / 45
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at a U.S. Coast Guard station at the Port of Miami, Florida March 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at a U.S. Coast Guard station at the Port of Miami, Florida March 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at a U.S. Coast Guard station at the Port of Miami, Florida March 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
42 / 45
A medical worker stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A medical worker stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
A medical worker stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
43 / 45
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the ICU at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the ICU at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the ICU at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
44 / 45
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

Next Slideshows

Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

President Trump hosts campaign rallies across Ohio as the final stretch of the race begins.

10:18am EDT
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across...

9:40am EDT
Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

9:35am EDT
Australians race to save stranded whales

Australians race to save stranded whales

Rescuers rush to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia's worst beaching events.

9:01am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

Packed crowds welcome Trump in Ohio

President Trump hosts campaign rallies across Ohio as the final stretch of the race begins.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

The Hassebroek family adapts to life amid COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, as the virus continues to spread across the country.

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Fires leave apocalyptic scenes in Oregon

Apocalyptic scenes of charred neighborhoods in southern Oregon after a blitz of deadly wildfires.

Australians race to save stranded whales

Australians race to save stranded whales

Rescuers rush to free a 270-strong pod of pilot whales marooned on a sandbar off the remote west coast of Tasmania in one of Australia's worst beaching events.

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Americans mourn loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People pay tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women's rights who became an icon for American liberals.

Mourning the COVID dead

Mourning the COVID dead

Scenes of grief from the 934,000 reported coronavirus deaths around the world.

Jewish New Year

Jewish New Year

Jewish faithful celebrate Rosh Hashanah amid the coronavirus.

Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

Weekend of mass protests in Belarus

More than 100,000 people marched through Minsk in the sixth straight weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, keeping up the pressure on the veteran Belarusian leader to quit.

Thai protesters challenge monarchy

Thai protesters challenge monarchy

Openly challenging the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, thousands of protesters marched in Bangkok to present demands that include a call for reforms to curb his powers.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast