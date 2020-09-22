U.S. reaches grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who is struggling to fight COVID-19, and who died later in the day at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. Mendez was...more
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from the coronavirus, line the street during a drive through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, during a viewing service for Mr. Holguin at International Funeral &...more
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) in Houston, Texas, July 25. Mathers was...more
A man who died from coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's COVID-19 intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Michael Neel, funeral director of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April...more
Refrigerated tractor-trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Healthcare workers walk through Texas Medical Center during a shift change as coronavirus cases spike in Houston, Texas, July 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Gavin Roberts, wearing his father's police hat, looks at the flag-draped casket of Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey,...more
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the coronavirus outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11. REUTERS/Joy Malone
Physician assistant Cori Kostick demonstrates the Brigham B-PROTECTED testing booth used to administer tests for the coronavirus at the Brigham and Women's Hospital's community testing site in Boston, Massachusetts, May 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says tested positive for coronavirus, at Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Residents line-up in their vehicles to be tested for the coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, April 24. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Family members of JBS USA meat packing plant employee Saul Sanchez attend his funeral after he died of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Greeley, Colorado, U.S., April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Fernando Olvera, 26, a medical school student, helps Efrain Guevara, 63, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19, get up from his hospital bed at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, July 17. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Servpro workers file in to begin a third day of cleaning at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Workers secure a van full of bodies during the outbreak of the coronavirus at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Contact tracers with the Houston Health Department monitor the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, July 22. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Roberto Arias prepares a grave for burial at Woodlawn Cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Everett, Massachusetts, May 27. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign, reading "Help we matter too," made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Condensation is seen on the face shield of a healthcare worker at a SOMOS Community Care COVID-19 antibody walk-in testing site in Brooklyn, New York, April 24. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of coronavirus in Houston, Texas, August 26. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Pastor Traci Blackmon poses inside the closed Christ the King United Church of Christ, where five members of her 180-member congregation had gotten sick from the coronavirus and two have died, in Florissant, Missouri, May 22. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral...more
Shayla Williams, 39, disinfects surfaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Beresford Funeral Service in Houston, Texas, August 12. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center, and a team of healthcare workers perform CPR on a COVID-19 patient in Houston, Texas, July 17. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Emergency medical technicians leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where the coronavirus patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, July 29. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Father Hilario Sanez performs funeral blessings for Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from the coronavirus, outside Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Chelsea, Massachusetts, May 12. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A U.S. Marine stands beside the flag-draped coffin of a veteran who contracted the coronavirus, at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, May 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin, who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New York City Fire Department emergency medical technicians wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the Houston Fire Department carry the casket of Jerry Pacheco, a firefighter who died of the coronavirus, at a memorial service in Houston, Texas, August 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more
Workers prepare to load a deceased person into a trailer outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, March 30. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at a U.S. Coast Guard station at the Port of Miami, Florida March 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A medical worker stretches outside Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 14. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the ICU at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, May 12. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar
