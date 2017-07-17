Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 17, 2017 | 8:51am EDT

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Close
1 / 20
Children play inside a damaged bus in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play inside a damaged bus in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Children play inside a damaged bus in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 20
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
3 / 20
A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir

A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
Close
4 / 20
Boys play table football in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys play table football in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Boys play table football in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 20
A woman walks with a child amid rubble at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman walks with a child amid rubble at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A woman walks with a child amid rubble at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
6 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks out of his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks out of his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks out of his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Close
7 / 20
Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
8 / 20
Two men chat as they sit amid the rubble of a damaged site in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Two men chat as they sit amid the rubble of a damaged site in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Two men chat as they sit amid the rubble of a damaged site in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
9 / 20
A man uses his phone as he stands amid rubble of damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man uses his phone as he stands amid rubble of damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A man uses his phone as he stands amid rubble of damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 20
Syrian children are seen play amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Syrian children are seen play amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Syrian children are seen play amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Close
11 / 20
People load belongings on a truck amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

People load belongings on a truck amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
People load belongings on a truck amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
12 / 20
A man walks while using his phone past damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A man walks while using his phone past damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A man walks while using his phone past damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
13 / 20
A man searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A man searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A man searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
14 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
15 / 20
A woman walks with a child past damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A woman walks with a child past damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A woman walks with a child past damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
16 / 20
A man works on a wheel of a vehicle at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man works on a wheel of a vehicle at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
A man works on a wheel of a vehicle at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken with a wide-angle lens. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
17 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Close
18 / 20
Men work on resurfacing a street in al-Fardos district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Men work on resurfacing a street in al-Fardos district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Men work on resurfacing a street in al-Fardos district in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
19 / 20
A boy searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

A boy searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A boy searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Next Slideshows

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World...

Jul 14 2017
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Jul 14 2017
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.

Jul 14 2017
Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Jul 14 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast