U.S. schools grapple with reopening amid pandemic
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity, as their mother Anely Solis, 32, and their brother Enrique Ramos, 5, look on, at...more
Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students Keiley Flores, 13, Andrea Ramos, 10, and Alexander Ramos, 8, work on school-issued computers with unreliable internet connectivity at their home, in Los Angeles, California, August 18, 2020....more
Alexa Callander virtually teaches a second grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020....more
A sign welcomes students as some return to in-person learning with restrictions in place at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A student attends a virtual class while monitored by instructional assistants as in-person learning resumes at Wilson Primary School in Phoenix, Arizona, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Deb Breeze virtually teaches a first grade class for students who are either at home or in a separate classroom at Rover Elementary School in Tempe, Arizona, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
School supplies are bagged for individual students to take home as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Wilson Primary School in Phoenix, Arizona, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A play area is taped off as in-person learning resumes with restrictions in place at Wilson Primary School in Phoenix, Arizona, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Students attend virtual classes while monitored by instructional assistants at Wilson Primary School in Phoenix, Arizona, August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A classroom with an open-air back wall is seen on the campus of Midland School, in Los Olivos, California, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An open-sided gym is seen on the campus of Midland School, in Los Olivos, California, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A barn converted into a classroom is seen on the campus of Midland School, in Los Olivos, California, July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People wear protective masks as they wait in line at a coronavirus testing site set up for returning students, faculty and staff on the main campus of New York University (NYU) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos attends a coronavirus pandemic response event about reopening schools hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A TV news reporter films a hit in front of supporters of the Cherokee County School District's decision to reopen schools to students as they rally outside the district's headquarters, the Dr. Frank R. Petruzielo Educational Services Facility in...more
School buses are parked in a depot lot in Elizabeth, New Jersey, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Davis Darts coach helps players warm up before a game against the Herriman Mustangs, during a game between the two high school teams, the first regular season football game in the United States since pandemic began, at Herriman High School in...more
Herriman Mustangs cheerleaders display the American flag before a game against the Davis Darts, the first regular season football game in the United States since the pandemic began, at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah, August 13, 2020....more
A worker walks past a temporary classroom structure under construction, so students can maintain social distancing, at Rice University in Houston, Texas, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Workers build a temporary classroom structure, so students can maintain social distancing at Rice University in Houston, Texas, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A school bus driver is seen as school bus drivers lead a caravan through downtown Los Angeles to demand that Congress and California legislators provide sufficient funding to ensure all students have the support they need for distance learning and...more
People take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
School bus drivers lead a caravan through downtown Los Angeles to demand that Congress and California legislators provide sufficient funding to ensure all students have the support they need for distance learning and the eventual safe return to...more
People carry a fake coffin as symbol of a student dead by the coronavirus as they take part in a march and rally during the National Day of Resistance to schools re-opening in New York City, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters participate in a caravan protest during a national day of resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Students are seen in the Jefferson High School parking lot as school started in Jefferson, Georgia, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
President Donald Trump points to a U.S. map of reported coronavirus cases as he speaks about reopening schools at the White House in Washington, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Student activist Kahlila Williams leads a march during a national day of protest and resistance to demand a safe, scientific, racially just and fully funded approach to reopening schools in Los Angeles, California, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fifth-grade teacher Danielle Biggs writes a message against the reopening of schools while other Florida teachers, whose unions are against their members returning to school, hold a car parade protest in front of the Pasco County School district...more
School supplies lie piled up during summer break renovations and installation of social distancing measures at St. Joseph's School, in La Puente, near Los Angeles, California, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Social distancing dividers for students are seen in a classroom at St. Benedict School, in Montebello, near Los Angeles, California, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Administrative assistant Marie Delvalle sits behind a glass panel installed in the main office at Mantua Elementary School in Fairfax, Virginia, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
School principal Frank Loya Jr. sets up social distancing dividers for students in a classroom at St. Benedict School, in Montebello, near Los Angeles, California, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A covered water fountain is seen during summer break renovations and installation of social distancing measures at St. Joseph's School, in La Puente, near Los Angeles, California, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
School Principal Luis Hayes looks at new sinks installed for students to wash their hands during summer break renovations and installation of social distancing measures at St. Joseph's School, in La Puente, near Los Angeles, California, July 14,...more
New ceiling fans to increase classroom air flow are seen during summer break renovations and installation of social distancing measures at St. Joseph's School, in La Puente, near Los Angeles, California, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An aerial image of some dozens of empty school buses is seen in a parking lot in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A view of the Ohio State university football facilities as the Big Ten postpones their 2020-21 fall sports season, in Columbus, Ohio, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A view of the Ohio State university football facilities as the Big Ten postpones their 2020-21 fall sports season, in Columbus, Ohio, August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
An entrance to Michigan Stadium is seen on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Students and family members walk through the Talley Student Union at the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Next Slideshows
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly...
Trump rallies crowds of supporters amid pandemic
President Donald Trump campaigns before crowds of hundreds, as the coronavirus curtails the mass arena rallies that he favors.
Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel
Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary...
Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president
A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony...
MORE IN PICTURES
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.
Trump rallies crowds of supporters amid pandemic
President Donald Trump campaigns before crowds of hundreds, as the coronavirus curtails the mass arena rallies that he favors.
Gaza's lone power plant shuts down amid tension with Israel
Gaza's lone power plant shut down on Tuesday, less than a week after Israel suspended fuel shipments to the Palestinian enclave over the launching of incendiary balloons that have caused brush fires in southern Israel.
Mass protests grip Belarus in biggest challenge to strongman president
A political crisis has erupted in Belarus after an election that protesters say longtime President Alexander Lukashenko massively rigged to ensure a phony landslide win.
Scenes from the virtual Democratic National Convention
The site of the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin was mostly empty as the Democrats held the second day of their virtual convention with a display of party unity for presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Americans protest cuts to U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to public outcry that the cuts could slow the handling of mail-in ballots, which could account for as many as half of all votes cast in November's election.
Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart
A Japanese bulk carrier has broken apart after it ran aground on a reef in Mauritius last month, threatening a marine ecological disaster around the Indian Ocean island.
Inside fashion designer Elie Saab's gutted Beirut home
The home of Lebanese designer Elie Saab was gutted by the massive explosion that shook Beirut.