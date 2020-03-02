U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases
Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the...more
Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
A worker carries a garbage can while wearing a mask at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team carry protective and testing supplies while preparing to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to the coronavirus at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, February 29. REUTERS/David Ryder
A support operations tent is seen at an earmarked quarantine site for healthy people potentially exposed to the coronavirus, behind Washington State Public Health Laboratories in Shoreline, north of Seattle, February 28. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility in Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Recreational vehicles (RVs) are seen parked in a earmarked quarantine site for healthy people potentially exposed to novel coronavirus, behind Washington State Public Health Laboratories in Shoreline, north of Seattle, Washington, U.S. February 28,...more
Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team prepare to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to the coronavirus, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, February 29. REUTERS/David Ryder
Bonnie Holstad holds a sign explaining concern for her husband, Ken Holstad, who is a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
People push shopping carts through the Costco parking lot after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, in Brooklyn, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man wears a mask as he walks near the New York Stock Exchange, March 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State, in Manhattan, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman wears a face mask as she waits for the subway in Manhattan after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Shelves of a CVS pharmacy stripped of hand sanitizer in New York, February 29. REUTERS/Catherine Koppel
A woman wearing a mask on Wall St. near the New York Stock Exchange, March 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
