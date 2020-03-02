Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 2, 2020 | 3:35pm EST

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections. REUTERS/David Ryder

Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 15
Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 15
A worker carries a garbage can while wearing a mask at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

A worker carries a garbage can while wearing a mask at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A worker carries a garbage can while wearing a mask at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 15
Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team carry protective and testing supplies while preparing to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to the coronavirus at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, February 29. REUTERS/David Ryder

Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team carry protective and testing supplies while preparing to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to the coronavirus at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, February 29. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team carry protective and testing supplies while preparing to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to the coronavirus at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, February 29. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 15
A support operations tent is seen at an earmarked quarantine site for healthy people potentially exposed to the coronavirus, behind Washington State Public Health Laboratories in Shoreline, north of Seattle, February 28. REUTERS/David Ryder

A support operations tent is seen at an earmarked quarantine site for healthy people potentially exposed to the coronavirus, behind Washington State Public Health Laboratories in Shoreline, north of Seattle, February 28. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
A support operations tent is seen at an earmarked quarantine site for healthy people potentially exposed to the coronavirus, behind Washington State Public Health Laboratories in Shoreline, north of Seattle, February 28. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 15
Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility in Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility in Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Medics prepare to transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility in Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 15
Recreational vehicles (RVs) are seen parked in a earmarked quarantine site for healthy people potentially exposed to novel coronavirus, behind Washington State Public Health Laboratories in Shoreline, north of Seattle, Washington, U.S. February 28, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Recreational vehicles (RVs) are seen parked in a earmarked quarantine site for healthy people potentially exposed to novel coronavirus, behind Washington State Public Health Laboratories in Shoreline, north of Seattle, Washington, U.S. February 28,...more

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Recreational vehicles (RVs) are seen parked in a earmarked quarantine site for healthy people potentially exposed to novel coronavirus, behind Washington State Public Health Laboratories in Shoreline, north of Seattle, Washington, U.S. February 28, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
7 / 15
Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team prepare to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to the coronavirus, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, February 29. REUTERS/David Ryder

Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team prepare to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to the coronavirus, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, February 29. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Harborview Medical Center's home assessment team prepare to visit the home of a person potentially exposed to the coronavirus, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, February 29. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 15
Bonnie Holstad holds a sign explaining concern for her husband, Ken Holstad, who is a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Bonnie Holstad holds a sign explaining concern for her husband, Ken Holstad, who is a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Bonnie Holstad holds a sign explaining concern for her husband, Ken Holstad, who is a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 15
People push shopping carts through the Costco parking lot after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, in Brooklyn, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People push shopping carts through the Costco parking lot after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, in Brooklyn, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
People push shopping carts through the Costco parking lot after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, in Brooklyn, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 15
A man wears a mask as he walks near the New York Stock Exchange, March 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man wears a mask as he walks near the New York Stock Exchange, March 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A man wears a mask as he walks near the New York Stock Exchange, March 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 15
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State, in Manhattan, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State, in Manhattan, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State, in Manhattan, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 15
A woman wears a face mask as she waits for the subway in Manhattan after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman wears a face mask as she waits for the subway in Manhattan after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A woman wears a face mask as she waits for the subway in Manhattan after the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in New York State, March 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 15
Shelves of a CVS pharmacy stripped of hand sanitizer in New York, February 29. REUTERS/Catherine Koppel

Shelves of a CVS pharmacy stripped of hand sanitizer in New York, February 29. REUTERS/Catherine Koppel

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
Shelves of a CVS pharmacy stripped of hand sanitizer in New York, February 29. REUTERS/Catherine Koppel
Close
14 / 15
A woman wearing a mask on Wall St. near the New York Stock Exchange, March 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman wearing a mask on Wall St. near the New York Stock Exchange, March 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A woman wearing a mask on Wall St. near the New York Stock Exchange, March 2. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Next Slideshows

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside San Fiorano, a northern Italian town that was placed under coronavirus quarantine.

3:10pm EST
America's longest war

America's longest war

Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

2:10pm EST
Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

At least 41 people died during two days of Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi last week, the worst bout of sectarian violence in the capital in decades.

1:54pm EST
Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democratic candidates campaign ahead of the 14-state Super Tuesday contest.

1:52pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside San Fiorano, a northern Italian town that was placed under coronavirus quarantine.

America's longest war

America's longest war

Scenes from 18 years of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

At least 41 people died during two days of Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi last week, the worst bout of sectarian violence in the capital in decades.

Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democrats campaign ahead of Super Tuesday

Democratic candidates campaign ahead of the 14-state Super Tuesday contest.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

Turkey opens borders to let migrants reach Europe

More than 10,000 migrants, mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU states Greece and Bulgaria since Ankara said last week it would stop keeping them on its territory.

Quarantined Israelis vote in election

Quarantined Israelis vote in election

Paramedics dressed in head-to-toe protective gear stood guard at dedicated polling stations as Israelis under quarantine from the coronavirus voted.

Churchgoers turn backs on Bloomberg as he speaks about racial inequality

Churchgoers turn backs on Bloomberg as he speaks about racial inequality

Some worshippers at an African-American church in Selma, Alabama, turned their backs on presidential contender Michael Bloomberg as he spoke about racial inequality.

Photos of the month: February

Photos of the month: February

Our top photos from the past month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast