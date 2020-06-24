U.S. sees second-largest rise in new coronavirus cases since crisis began
A patient is wheeled into Houston Methodist Hospital as storm clouds gather over the Texas Medical Center, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, June 22, 2020. Florida saw a record increase on Wednesday of over 5,500 new cases. On Tuesday,...more
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A drive-in COVID-19 testing center is shown empty and abandoned as Los Angeles reports spike in positive tests in Inglewood, California, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A medical worker walks to work as storm clouds gather over the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Few people wear masks as they gather at the beach in Oceanside, California, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Participants on the beach wear masks as San Diego's Junior Lifeguard Program officially reopens with new protocols in place to comply with county health guidelines for coronavirus safety in San Diego, California, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Few people wear masks as they walk on the beach pier in Oceanside, California, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio receives a haircut from his barber Alberto Amore at Astor Place Hairstyles during the phase two re-opening of businesses in New York City, New York, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Protestors demonstrate outside the home of Tucson's Mayor Regina Romero in opposition to the new mask mandate in Tucson, Arizona, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A protester holds a sign as President Donald Trump's motorcade passes by on the way to a tour of the Puritan Medical Products manufacturing facility, where swabs for coronavirus tests are made, in Guilford, Maine, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump uses a mobile phone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump listens more than an hour and a half into the president's speech at his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June...more
A counselor wearing a protective face mask plays with children as summer camps reopen at Carls Family YMCA summer camp in Milford, Michigan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A woman rides an escalator that is being purified by UV light at Saks 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Waiters set up tables in front of a restaurant on a street on the first day of the phase two re-opening of businesses in Manhattan, New York City, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dr. Genene Duran gets swabbed for a coronavirus test at a testing site set up at an event to mark Juneteenth, amid nationwide protests against racial inequality in Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A Sun Tran employee offers free masks to passengers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the downtown bus station in Tucson, Arizona, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A bus display reads: "ride safe, cover your face" to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the downtown bus station in Tucson, Arizona, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Students Laila Lacy, 17, and Ashley Williams, 17, stand in front of graduation balloons at a drive-thru graduation ceremony at University High School in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Doug Hassebroek measures six feet of distance for his daughter Lydia and her friend Rose at a socially distanced play date in Brooklyn, New York, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Physician John Jones, D.O. tests administrative assistant Morgan Bassin for the coronavirus at One Medical in Scottsdale, Arizona, June 17, 2020. One Medical employees receive testing every two weeks. REUTERS/Courtney Pedroza
Medical staff members are seen at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illnois, May 2020. Northwestern Medicine/Handout via REUTERS
Piles of garbage that include personal protective equipment are piled up outside of the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, one of numerous nursing homes to have staffing shortages, in Hammonton, New Jersey, May 19, 2020....more
Dr. Vincent Carrao draws blood from a patient for the coronavirus test at Palisades Oral Surgery, in Fort Lee, New Jersey, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have been treated, against the death of George Floyd, in Boston,...more
John Landin of Las Vegas celebrates after winning a hand of blackjack during the reopening of The D hotel-casino, closed by the state since March 18, in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A police officer talks to beachgoers as beaches are reopened with restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus in Miami Beach, Florida, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
As Phase One of reopening begins in Northern Virginia, a waiter in a face mask walks by a customer seated outside at a restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barber Michael Nasimov cuts hair with a protective face mask between plastic separations as phase two reopening continues at Joseph Hair Salon in Port Washington, New York, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russia marks Victory Day
Scenes from the annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Trump rallies church youth and visits border wall in Arizona
President Donald Trump rallied several thousand young people at a church and visited a freshly built portion of the border wall during a visit to Arizona.
Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting
With tears, some laughter and memories of a generous young man who liked cowboy boots and cracking jokes, more than 200 friends and family members filled the pews of an historic Atlanta church for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks.
Police clear protesters around White House
Protesters and police clash outside the White House following attempts overnight to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in nearby Lafayette Square.
Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House
Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police intervened.
Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in New York City
Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by lockdown restrictions.