U.S. struggles to process growing flow of migrants

Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, U.S. in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Dustin, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, holds his six-year-old son Jerrardo, 6, as they awake at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 19, 2021. Emergency blankets were provided to the group of about 150 migrants from Central America by the U.S. Border Patrol agents. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her son, sits at the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America walk on the banks of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, while looking for a shallow crossing spot through the river into the U.S., as seen from Del Rio, Texas, U.S., March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, U.S. in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021.  Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via REUTERS.

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant boy from Central America plays with an emergency blanket as he and dozens of others took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on rafts in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 19, 2021. The emergency blankets were provided to the group of about 150 migrants from Central America by the U.S. Border Patrol agents.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A man waits by a United States Border Patrol vehicle after being apprehended upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors sit in a line near a U.S. border patrol vehicle after being separated by agents from family units in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021. About 70 migrants from Central America crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. from Mexico on rafts in Penitas early morning on March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A U.S. Border Patrol agent instructs asylum-seeking migrants as they line up along the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Migrants leave a chartered flight that arrived from Brownsville, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, while en route to be deported to Juarez, Mexico, at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Sandra Rebolorio, a migrant asylum seeker from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., carries her daughter near the Paso del Norte international border bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Sandra Rebolorio, a migrant asylum-seeker from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported with her daughter from the U.S., talks on the phone while waiting inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Migrants from Central America that arrived in a chartered flight from Brownsville, Texas, U.S., and are expelled to Mexico cross the Paso Del Norte International bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2021
A migrant child from Central America plays with his own shadow inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) after being deported with his mother from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Portable beds are seen inside the El Elyon church which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seeker migrants, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Plastic containers with milk are seen inside the El Elyon church which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seeker migrants, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
A Border Patrol agent holds an asylum-seeking child as his mother gets off the vehicle at the bus station after being processed through immigration in Brownsville, Texas, U.S. March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Maribel, an asylum-seeking migrant from Central America who said she was nine months pregnant, is prepared to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol to a local hospital after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Migrants in United States Border Patrol custody file into a Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center is seen in this aerial view in Donna, Texas, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Yaretsi, a four-year-old asylum seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sits on the lap of her mother Angie while looking out from the window of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A migrant from Central America reacts inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2021
A tour bus exits a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center after dropping off migrants in Donna, Texas, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
An overview of the El Paso Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Migrants look through the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors Angie, 11, and Elene, 15, from Honduras,  await transport by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021.   REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Asylum seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, stands barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021. The mother, who made the journey with her two children ages 10 and 4, said her shoes got stuck in the mud while climbing the banks of the Rio Grande.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Asylum seeking migrant children from Central America take refuge from the rain in the back of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle as they await to be transported after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021. Pictured in the front row are Yoandri, 4, Michael, 5 and Yojanlee, 2, all from Honduras. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Asylum seeking migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Asylum seeking migrant children from Central America play in a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. The unrelated minors, all from Honduras, are Pablo, 9, Doris, 6 and Marjorie, 11.   REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Asylum seeking migrants from Central America await transport after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. On the far left are unaccompanied minors Marjorie, 11, Doris, 6 and Pablo, 9, all from Honduras.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Asylum seeking migrants weep as they are escorted out of thick brush by a Texas State Trooper after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. The migrants hid under thick brush until they were located by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter. From left is Honduran national Edith and her son Harbin Ordonez, 4, and El Salvadorian national Maribel and her daughter Lani, 6.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Migrant families and children sit in the back of a police truck for transport after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
