U.S. struggles to process growing flow of migrants
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, U.S. in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021. Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Dustin, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, holds his six-year-old son Jerrardo, 6, as they awake at sunrise next to others who took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on rafts, in La...more
An asylum-seeking migrant from Central America, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her son, sits at the El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America walk on the banks of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, while looking for a shallow crossing spot through the river into the U.S., as seen from Del Rio, Texas, U.S., March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Migrants crowd a room with walls of plastic sheeting at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center in Donna, Texas, U.S. in a recent photograph released March 22, 2021. Office of Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)/Handout via...more
An asylum-seeking migrant boy from Central America plays with an emergency blanket as he and dozens of others took refuge near a baseball field after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on rafts in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March...more
A man waits by a United States Border Patrol vehicle after being apprehended upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors sit in a line near a U.S. border patrol vehicle after being separated by agents from family units in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021. About 70 migrants from Central America crossed the Rio Grande river into...more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent instructs asylum-seeking migrants as they line up along the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrants leave a chartered flight that arrived from Brownsville, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, while en route to be deported to Juarez, Mexico, at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Sandra Rebolorio, a migrant asylum seeker from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., carries her daughter near the Paso del Norte international border bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 16,...more
Sandra Rebolorio, a migrant asylum-seeker from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported with her daughter from the U.S., talks on the phone while waiting inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to...more
Migrants from Central America that arrived in a chartered flight from Brownsville, Texas, U.S., and are expelled to Mexico cross the Paso Del Norte International bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A migrant child from Central America plays with his own shadow inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) after being deported with his mother from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 15, 2021....more
Portable beds are seen inside the El Elyon church which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seeker migrants, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Plastic containers with milk are seen inside the El Elyon church which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seeker migrants, in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A Border Patrol agent holds an asylum-seeking child as his mother gets off the vehicle at the bus station after being processed through immigration in Brownsville, Texas, U.S. March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Maribel, an asylum-seeking migrant from Central America who said she was nine months pregnant, is prepared to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol to a local hospital after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in...more
Migrants in United States Border Patrol custody file into a Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center is seen in this aerial view in Donna, Texas, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Yaretsi, a four-year-old asylum seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sits on the lap of her mother Angie while looking out from the window of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft...more
A migrant from Central America reacts inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A tour bus exits a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center after dropping off migrants in Donna, Texas, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An overview of the El Paso Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Migrants look through the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors Angie, 11, and Elene, 15, from Honduras, await transport by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021. ...more
Asylum seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, stands barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2021. The mother, who made the journey with her two children ages 10 and 4,...more
Asylum seeking migrant children from Central America take refuge from the rain in the back of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle as they await to be transported after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas,...more
Asylum seeking migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande into the United...more
Asylum seeking migrant children from Central America play in a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 4, 2021....more
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. The unrelated minors,...more
Asylum seeking migrants from Central America await transport after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12, 2021. On the far left are unaccompanied minors Marjorie, 11, Doris, 6 and...more
Asylum seeking migrants weep as they are escorted out of thick brush by a Texas State Trooper after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9, 2021. The migrants hid under thick brush until...more
Migrant families and children sit in the back of a police truck for transport after they crossed the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sleeping volcano awakens with show of lava in Iceland
A volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, shooting lava high into the night sky after thousands of small earthquakes in recent weeks.
Sydney drenched by worst floods in 60 years
Australia is set to evacuate thousands more people from suburbs in Sydney s west, battered by the worst flooding in 60 years, with torrential rains expected to...
Chicago suburb's plan to pay Black residents reparations could be a national model
Evanston, Illinois, is poised to become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of...
Miami Beach police clash with spring break crowds to enforce emergency COVID curfew
Miami Beach officials extend a curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the...
Israel votes for fourth time in two years
Israel holds its fourth election in two years as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes the country's world-leading coronavirus vaccine rollout will finally push him through an era of unprecedented political paralysis and into a stable majority.
Celebrating the Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Violent protest over proposed UK policing bill in Bristol, England
Two police officers were seriously injured and at least two police vehicles were set on fire in Bristol during demonstrations against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.
Mourning and fear over anti-Asian racism after Atlanta spa shootings
Across the United States, many Asian-Americans reeled at the news of a shooting spree in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.
