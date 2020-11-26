Edition:
U.S. surpasses 2,000 COVID deaths in a day

El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Refrigerated trailers store bodies of the deceased at a temporary morgue in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Connie Engelland sits inside a room for patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A woman and children wearing protective face masks, leave a coronavirus testing location in the Queens borough of New York, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) Sheriff stops vehicles at a checkpoint to perform COVID-19 compliance checks on drivers entering Manhattan from the Holland Tunnel during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City, New York, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Chrissy and her daughter Ari (last names withheld) wait for their baggage after traveling from New Jersey to Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Atlanta, Georgia, November 23, 2020. "I feel like it's scary to travel, but I'm taking the best safety precautions to protect me and my daughter," said Chrissy. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A man visits and pours water onto a gravesite and at a cemetery that is next to the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office, in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A healthcare worker reads a patient’s chart as healthcare personnel treat people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A lone package of paper towels remains on bare shelves due to the coronavirus at a Target store in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2020
A bus driver takes peoples temperature as people wait for a Flixbus the day before Thanksgiving in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff help move bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
M.C. Nachtigal, a nurse practitioner pickets outside MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care Puyallup, in support of a two-day strike by MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care staff who are demanding better working conditions in Puyallup, Washington, November 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Healthcare personnel work with a patient inside a room for people with coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A boy is wheeled on a stretcher to an ambulance at the entrance of the emergency room at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
A flight crew walks through Tom Bradley international terminal at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Residents look at a box of free groceries, including food for a Thanksgiving dinner distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, November 25, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A health worker provides a COVID-19 test at a drive-through testing site, in Staten Island, New York, November 25, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Healthcare workers prepare to take a chest X-ray of COVID-19 patient Troy Burrows as healthcare personnel treat people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
A medical personnel administers free Covid-19 tests at a state run drive-through testing site in the parking lot of the University of Texas El Paso campus in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
Tammy Benewiat peers through a window at her husband, who is on a ventilator inside a room for patients with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
5th grader students Ellyah Gonzalez (L),10, and Lazae Palacios (R), 10, study in a classroom with plastic partitions at Louise Elementary School, in Louise, Texas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Maria Romero and her eight-year-old daughter Karen Montero wait to pick up free groceries, including food for a Thanksgiving dinner, distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in Chelsea, Massachusetts, November 25, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Travellers take to the roads ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Students at Louise Elementary School gather in the playground for a ceremony to reopen the swings in Louise, Texas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Tanna Ingraham, 43, a registered nurse, talks to a ventilated patient as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, November 12, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
Travelers check-in for their flights at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
