U.S. West faces little-known effect of raging wildfires: contaminated water
A surfer floats down the Poudre River while riding at the Poudre River Whitewater Park in Fort Collins, Colorado. Huge forest fires last year denuded vast areas of Colorado’s mountains and left them covered in ash – ash that with sediment has since...more
The Cameron Peak fire burn scar is pictured above the Poudre River west of Fort Collins, Colorado. The river is one of two sources for household water in this college town of 165,000. With more and fiercer storms expected this year, officials worry...more
Debris, sediment and ash floats down a tributary of the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
The problem could apply to watersheds across the U.S. West, which has faced ever-increasing extremes in heat, drought and wildfire amid climate change in recent years. The United States relies on water originating on forested land for about 80% of...more
Two boats makes their way across Horsetooth Reservoir, the main supply of drinking water for the city of Fort Collins, west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
The two fires that have marred the watersheds relied on by Fort Collins, Greeley, Thornton and other towns were notable not just for the devastation they caused, but for having burned at such high elevation. In both cases, flames tore through forests...more
The high water mark and the remains of burnt trees and pine needles are pictured along a tributary to the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. The Cameron Peak Fire broke out in August and was the first...more
A fly fisherman tries his luck on the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
The Cameron Peak fire burn scar reaches the shoreline of Chambers Lake, at the headwaters of the Cache la Poudre River, west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
New vegetation, barren soil and burnt trees are pictured inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. Given the large region burned, researchers need to understand how long it will take for vegetation to grow back, so it can...more
River rafters navigate a rapid on the Poudre River west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
The Cameron Peak fire burn scar is pictured above the Poudre River west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
A section of burnt forest is pictured near Chambers Lake, at the headwaters of the Poudre River, inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
A fly fisherman tries his luck on the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
High and muddy waters, filled with sediment, ash and debris, flow through the Poudre River below the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
Burnt paneling and windows are seen on the side of an outhouse at a campground along the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
Ash and dirt collects on a snowbank inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
Katie Willi, left, and Megan Sears, right, both with the United States Forest Service, collect a water sample from a tributary to the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
A burnt log sits inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
A burnt tree stands inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
The Cameron Peak fire burn scar meets the Poudre River west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
Katie Willi, Megan Sears and Ian Lilya, all with the United States Forest Service, collect water quality data along a tributary to the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
Ian Lilya, a field technician with the United States Forest Service, prepares to collect a water sample along a tributary to the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
Megan Sears, in river, and Katie Willi, behind shrubs, both with the United States Forest Service, collect data and water samples along a tributary to the Poudre River inside the Cameron Peak fire burn scar west of Fort Collins, Colorado....more
A boat makes its way across Horsetooth Reservoir, the main supply of drinking water for the city of Fort Collins, west of Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Forrest Czarnecki
