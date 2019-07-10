U.S. Women's World Cup victory parade
Megan Rapinoe celebrates with the trophy during the Women's World Cup Champions Parade in New York, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans of the U.S team during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans and players of the U.S. team during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Megan Rapinoe celebrates with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan holds up a sign of Megan Rapinoeduring the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe celebrate with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Naeher, Allie Long and Becky Sauerbrunn with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fan holds up a sign during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Megan Rapinoe and Ashlyn Harris during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Megan Rapinoe during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
