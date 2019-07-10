Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 10, 2019 | 11:05am EDT

U.S. Women's World Cup victory parade

Megan Rapinoe celebrates with the trophy during the Women's World Cup Champions Parade in New York, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Megan Rapinoe celebrates with the trophy during the Women's World Cup Champions Parade in New York, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Megan Rapinoe celebrates with the trophy during the Women's World Cup Champions Parade in New York, July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 10
Fans of the U.S team during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fans of the U.S team during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Fans of the U.S team during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 10
Fans and players of the U.S. team during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Fans and players of the U.S. team during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Fans and players of the U.S. team during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
3 / 10
Megan Rapinoe celebrates with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Megan Rapinoe celebrates with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Megan Rapinoe celebrates with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 10
A fan holds up a sign of Megan Rapinoeduring the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A fan holds up a sign of Megan Rapinoeduring the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A fan holds up a sign of Megan Rapinoeduring the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 10
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe celebrate with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe celebrate with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe celebrate with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 10
Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Naeher, Allie Long and Becky Sauerbrunn with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Naeher, Allie Long and Becky Sauerbrunn with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Naeher, Allie Long and Becky Sauerbrunn with the trophy during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 10
A fan holds up a sign during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A fan holds up a sign during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A fan holds up a sign during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 10
Megan Rapinoe and Ashlyn Harris during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Megan Rapinoe and Ashlyn Harris during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Megan Rapinoe and Ashlyn Harris during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 10
Megan Rapinoe during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Megan Rapinoe during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Megan Rapinoe during the parade, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Watching Wimbledon

Watching Wimbledon

Next Slideshows

Watching Wimbledon

Watching Wimbledon

Famous faces, friends and family in the Wimbledon stands.

10:45am EDT
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.

9:46am EDT
Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.

Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.

President Donald Trump said his government would no longer deal with the British ambassador to the United States after the envoy described the Trump...

8:25am EDT
Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns

Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns

The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a...

Jul 09 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Watching Wimbledon

Watching Wimbledon

Famous faces, friends and family in the Wimbledon stands.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.

Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.

Key moments of President Trump's up-and-down relationship with the U.K.

President Donald Trump said his government would no longer deal with the British ambassador to the United States after the envoy described the Trump administration as "clumsy" and "inept" in confidential correspondence. The leaked memos are a further blow to relations between the allies. Britain s so-called special relationship with the United States was one of the most enduring alliances of the 20th century, though Brexit and Trump's presidency have raised questions about its future. Here are s

Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns

Floods sweep through northern Spanish towns

The raging Cidacos river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra, killing one man just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave caused two deaths in Spain.

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above

Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces

Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces

Iranian Kurdish women enlist in the Kurdish Peshmerga, taking part in combat skills training in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast