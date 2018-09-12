Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 12, 2018 | 9:40am EDT

Usain Bolt in zero gravity

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt, French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy, CEO of Novespace and French interior designer Octave de Gaulle, who designed a bottle of "Mumm Grand Cordon Stellar", enjoy zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane above Reims, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt, French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy, CEO of Novespace and French interior designer Octave de Gaulle, who designed a bottle of "Mumm Grand Cordon Stellar", enjoy zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt, French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy, CEO of Novespace and French interior designer Octave de Gaulle, who designed a bottle of "Mumm Grand Cordon Stellar", enjoy zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane above Reims, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
1 / 10
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses with staff members during a flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses with staff members during a flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses with staff members during a flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 10
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 10
Usain Bolt, Jean-Francois Clervoy and Octave de Gaulle enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Usain Bolt, Jean-Francois Clervoy and Octave de Gaulle enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Usain Bolt, Jean-Francois Clervoy and Octave de Gaulle enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 10
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy are sprayed with champagne as they enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy are sprayed with champagne as they enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy are sprayed with champagne as they enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 10
Usain Bolt and Octave de Gaulle enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Usain Bolt and Octave de Gaulle enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Usain Bolt and Octave de Gaulle enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 10
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 10
Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 10
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 10
Usain Bolt and Quentin Meurisse from Martell Mumm Perrier-Jou t are seen after a zero gravity flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Usain Bolt and Quentin Meurisse from Martell Mumm Perrier-Jou t are seen after a zero gravity flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Usain Bolt and Quentin Meurisse from Martell Mumm Perrier-Jou t are seen after a zero gravity flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Ballet in the street

Ballet in the street

Next Slideshows

Ballet in the street

Ballet in the street

Classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City at traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces.

Sep 11 2018
Retro racing

Retro racing

Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester,...

Sep 10 2018
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Confirming Judge Kavanaugh

Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Sep 07 2018
Starbucks's first Italian cafe

Starbucks's first Italian cafe

Around 200 people queued outside the first Starbucks cafe in Italy as the world s biggest coffee chain faces one of its toughest tests yet with an upmarket...

Sep 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.

Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas

Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas

Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out as Hurricane Florence threatened to unleash pounding surf and potentially deadly flooding as the most powerful storm to make a direct hit on the states in decades.

Remembering 9/11

Remembering 9/11

Ceremonies mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

9/11: Iconic images

9/11: Iconic images

A look back at some of the defining moments from the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Riding the subway in Pyongyang

Riding the subway in Pyongyang

Scenes from the underground in the North Korean capital.

Ballet in the street

Ballet in the street

Classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City at traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces.

Russians protest pension changes

Russians protest pension changes

Russian police detained more than 800 people protesting against planned increases to the pension age, a rights group said, disrupting demonstrations held in more than 80 towns and cities against an unpopular change that has hurt President Vladimir Putin's approval rating.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast