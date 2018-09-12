Usain Bolt in zero gravity
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt, French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy, CEO of Novespace and French interior designer Octave de Gaulle, who designed a bottle of "Mumm Grand Cordon Stellar", enjoy zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially...more
Retired sprinter Usain Bolt poses with staff members during a flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Usain Bolt, Jean-Francois Clervoy and Octave de Gaulle enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy are sprayed with champagne as they enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Usain Bolt and Octave de Gaulle enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Usain Bolt poses as he enjoys zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Usain Bolt and Jean-Francois Clervoy enjoy zero gravity conditions. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Usain Bolt and Quentin Meurisse from Martell Mumm Perrier-Jou t are seen after a zero gravity flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane above Reims, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Ballet in the street
Classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City at traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces.
Retro racing
Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester,...
Confirming Judge Kavanaugh
Images from the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Starbucks's first Italian cafe
Around 200 people queued outside the first Starbucks cafe in Italy as the world s biggest coffee chain faces one of its toughest tests yet with an upmarket...
MORE IN PICTURES
Postcards from Pyongyang
Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out as Hurricane Florence threatened to unleash pounding surf and potentially deadly flooding as the most powerful storm to make a direct hit on the states in decades.
Remembering 9/11
Ceremonies mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
9/11: Iconic images
A look back at some of the defining moments from the attacks on September 11, 2001.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Riding the subway in Pyongyang
Scenes from the underground in the North Korean capital.
Ballet in the street
Classical ballet company "Ardentia" performs in the streets of Mexico City at traffic lights, in an effort to highlight the city's fine arts in public spaces.
Russians protest pension changes
Russian police detained more than 800 people protesting against planned increases to the pension age, a rights group said, disrupting demonstrations held in more than 80 towns and cities against an unpopular change that has hurt President Vladimir Putin's approval rating.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.