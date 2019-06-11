Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 11, 2019

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

Samantha Mewis of the U.S. celebrates scoring their fourth goal with team mates against Thailand. Alex Morgan tied the American record with five goals, four in the second half, when the U.S. women's national team started the defense of its FIFA Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. scores their fifth goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their fifth goal with team mates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rose Lavelle of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A fan of the U.S. before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their eighth goal with team mates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Samantha Mewis of the U.S. celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A fan of the U.S. before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action with Thailand's Kanjana Sung-Ngoen and Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Alex Morgan of the U.S. scores their fifth goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Thailand's Warunee Phetwiset. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Lindsey Horan of the U.S. scores their third goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Rose Lavelle of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Mallory Pugh of the U.S. scores their eleventh goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Lindsey Horan of the U.S. in action with Thailand's Sukanya Chor Charoenying. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mallory Pugh of the U.S. celebrates scoring their eleventh goal with Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Coach of the U.S. Jill Ellis with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their ninth goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

