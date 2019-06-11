USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup
Samantha Mewis of the U.S. celebrates scoring their fourth goal with team mates against Thailand. Alex Morgan tied the American record with five goals, four in the second half, when the U.S. women's national team started the defense of its FIFA...more
Alex Morgan of the U.S. scores their fifth goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their fifth goal with team mates. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rose Lavelle of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A fan of the U.S. before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alex Morgan of the U.S. celebrates scoring their eighth goal with team mates. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Samantha Mewis of the U.S. celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A fan of the U.S. before the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. in action with Thailand's Kanjana Sung-Ngoen and Ainon Phancha. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alex Morgan of the U.S. scores their fifth goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Thailand's Warunee Phetwiset. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. scores their third goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rose Lavelle of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Mallory Pugh of the U.S. scores their eleventh goal. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Lindsey Horan of the U.S. in action with Thailand's Sukanya Chor Charoenying. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mallory Pugh of the U.S. celebrates scoring their eleventh goal with Megan Rapinoe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Coach of the U.S. Jill Ellis with Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their ninth goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
