Vacated by Americans, Bagram Air Base bustles as Afghans move in

An Afghan security forces member keeps watch as he sits in an army vehicle in Bagram air base in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity as Afghan forces settled into the vast premises, complete with its runways, barracks, control towers and hospital. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan soldier plays guitar after it was left by U.S troops in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. American troops handed the base over to Afghan security forces to bring an effective end to the longest war in U.S. history, following an agreement with the insurgent Islamist Taliban last year. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man rests in his shop as he sell U.S. second hand materials outside Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Empty bed is seen inside a clinic in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Stretchers are seen outside the clinic in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan security forces member keeps watch in an army vehicle in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Infantry Squad vehicles are seen in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A runway is seen at Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram air base, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, MRAP, is seen in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near Bagram U.S. air base, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A forklift carries a vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan army soldiers keep watch in Bagram U.S. air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a check post near Bagram U.S. air base, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram U.S. air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint outside the U.S Bagram air base, July 2, 2021.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A firefighter vehicle is seen in Bagram U.S. air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

