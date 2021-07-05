Vacated by Americans, Bagram Air Base bustles as Afghans move in
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch as he sits in an army vehicle in Bagram air base in Parwan province, Afghanistan July 5, 2021. Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again...more
An Afghan soldier plays guitar after it was left by U.S troops in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. American troops handed the base over to Afghan security forces to bring an effective end to the longest war in U.S. history, following an agreement with...more
An Afghan man rests in his shop as he sell U.S. second hand materials outside Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Empty bed is seen inside a clinic in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Stretchers are seen outside the clinic in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan security forces member keeps watch in an army vehicle in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Infantry Squad vehicles are seen in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A runway is seen at Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at the gate of Bagram air base, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, MRAP, is seen in Bagram air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a checkpoint near Bagram U.S. air base, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A forklift carries a vehicle in Bagram U.S. air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan army soldiers keep watch in Bagram U.S. air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a check post near Bagram U.S. air base, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Parked vehicles are seen in Bagram U.S. air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint outside the U.S Bagram air base, July 2, 2021.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A firefighter vehicle is seen in Bagram U.S. air base, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Next Slideshows
America celebrates the Fourth of July
Americans marked their nation s 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.
Hot dog champions of New York
Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park in New York.
Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial as crews prepare to demolish the remains of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium ahead of the possible...
Desperate search for survivors in Surfside
Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's...
MORE IN PICTURES
Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where dozens of people are confirmed dead was demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
America celebrates the Fourth of July
Americans marked their nation s 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.
Hot dog champions of New York
Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco win the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park in New York.
Vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial as crews prepare to demolish the remains of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Desperate search for survivors in Surfside
Searchers work to find missing residents amid the rubble of a condo building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.
U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest
The Sea Breeze drills, led by Ukraine and the United States, follow a spike in tensions between NATO and Moscow after Russia last week said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British warship to expel it from its territorial waters near Crimea.
The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan
Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.
Canada Day muted as country reckons with dark colonial history
Multiple cities scrapped Canada Day celebrations after the discovery of hundreds of remains of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools sparked a reckoning with the country's colonial past.
Women protest as Turkey quits violence-on-women treaty
Thousands of people took to the streets of Turkey's largest cities to protest against the country's withdrawal from an international treaty to combat violence against women, a move that has drawn strong criticism from Western allies.