Vaccine rollout expands to millions of Americans
Bernice Bohannon, who turned 111 years old on Sunday, receives her coronavirus vaccination from nurse Jalissa Hurd at the IU Health Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
A worker's protective gear is blown by strong winds at a large vaccination site during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Inglewood, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dr. Mayank Amin draws the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a clinic ran by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Vaccinator lead Lisa Delvalle wears a Dr. Fauci mask as volunteers clap and hold their station numbers while welcoming their first patients at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021....more
People receive their coronavirus vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Doctor John Thayer holds up a sign to signal his station needs more vaccine doses in a coronavirus vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Michelle Melton, who was 35 weeks pregnant when she received her first vaccine from Dr. Mayank, sits with her 10-day-old baby after receiving her second vaccine at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, March 7, 2021....more
A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Inglewood, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Byron Saunders holds the hand of his wife Joyce Saunders as she receives her vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A U.S. Army soldier from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, inoculates a man with a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in a mass vaccination site supported by the federal government at the Miami Dade College North Campus in Miami,...more
Lanyards for volunteers and workers sit on a rack at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Bernice Bohannon, who turned 111 years old on Sunday, is comforted by nurse Jalissa Hurd following her coronavirus vaccination, at the IU Health Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Signs guide the public at a large vaccination and testing site as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Inglewood, California, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Registered nurse Valerie Bernard gives a vaccine to Philip Pandol as his son Xander, 12 months, looks on at a coronavirus mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People wait to receive a second coronavirus vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. Air Force National Guard MSgt. Mathew Ramsey transports patient Lance Lloyd to receive the coronavirus vaccine during a community vaccination event in Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mary Lou Russler receives a coronavirus vaccine during a community vaccination event in Martinsburg, West Virginia, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A U.S. Army soldier from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, prepares Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to inoculate people in a mass vaccination site supported by the federal government at the Miami Dade College North Campus in...more
86-year-old Barbara Schmalenberger, of Columbus, Ohio, receives the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, March 2, 2021. "I can't believe it, I was so excited that I was one of the first. I felt so...more
