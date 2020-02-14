Edition:
Valentine's Day around the world

Giant male panda Ru Yi plays with a heart-shaped pillow on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Same-sex couples kiss during a ceremonial exchange of vows in a country where same-sex marriage remains illegal, on Valentine's Day, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Staff at Skopje Zoo organizes a Valentine's Day party for the squirrels in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Activists from the Youth for Climate Justice movement protest during the last Valentine's Day performance against the national energy and climate plan in Ljubljana, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A baby orangutan approaches a treat on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A woman reacts as she holds a red teddy bear for sale for Valentine's Day in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A man waits on Valentine's Day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Thousands of Filipino students dance to take part in the One Billion Rising global campaign to end violence against women and children, during a Valentine's Day celebration at St Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
Jia, 29, and his wife Su, 28, poses with face masks and marriage certificates at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Rabbits sit in a basket at a rabbit cafe on Valentine's Day in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A teen gets a complementary shave at the Valentine's Day pageant dubbed "Valentine's Day Street Family Bash" as an empowerment and way to make people feel loved at the Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A same-sex couple embraces during a ceremonial exchange of vows in a country where same-sex marriage remains illegal, on Valentine's Day, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A man walks past a fort wall covered with graffiti on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Jia, 29, and his wife Su, 28, wearing masks take impression of fingerprints at a registration session at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, pose for a selfie as Wang holds their marriage certificates at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A Femen activist stages an action on the Pont des Arts to protest violence against women on Valentine's Day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wears masks as the embrace on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A man wears a gas mask as he holds a bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A girl arrives to a school wearing a protective face mask on Valentine's Day in Ayutthaya, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A same-sex couple embraces during a ceremonial exchange of vows in a country where same-sex marriage remains illegal, on Valentine's Day, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, wearing masks are seen at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Thai students form a heart shape on Valentine's Day to show their support for China on their fight against coronavirus in a school in Ayutthaya, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A street vendor sells roses for Valentine's Day in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple celebrate Valentine's Day at Orchard Road in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A woman walks after buying a balloon to celebrate Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Women wearing protective masks poses in front of hearts celebrating Valentine's Day in front of shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Same-sex couples attend a ceremonial exchange of vows in a country where same-sex marriage remains illegal, on Valentine's Day, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A woman sells balloons to celebrate Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A man paints the word "Love" for Valentine's Day in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A couple wearing masks embrace in an MTR train on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
