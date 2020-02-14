Valentine's Day around the world
Giant male panda Ru Yi plays with a heart-shaped pillow on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Same-sex couples kiss during a ceremonial exchange of vows in a country where same-sex marriage remains illegal, on Valentine's Day, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Staff at Skopje Zoo organizes a Valentine's Day party for the squirrels in Skopje, North Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Activists from the Youth for Climate Justice movement protest during the last Valentine's Day performance against the national energy and climate plan in Ljubljana, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
A baby orangutan approaches a treat on Valentine's Day at the Moscow Zoo. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman reacts as she holds a red teddy bear for sale for Valentine's Day in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
A man waits on Valentine's Day in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Thousands of Filipino students dance to take part in the One Billion Rising global campaign to end violence against women and children, during a Valentine's Day celebration at St Scholastica's College in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Jia, 29, and his wife Su, 28, poses with face masks and marriage certificates at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rabbits sit in a basket at a rabbit cafe on Valentine's Day in Moscow. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A teen gets a complementary shave at the Valentine's Day pageant dubbed "Valentine's Day Street Family Bash" as an empowerment and way to make people feel loved at the Jeevanjee Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
A same-sex couple embraces during a ceremonial exchange of vows in a country where same-sex marriage remains illegal, on Valentine's Day, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A man walks past a fort wall covered with graffiti on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Jia, 29, and his wife Su, 28, wearing masks take impression of fingerprints at a registration session at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, pose for a selfie as Wang holds their marriage certificates at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
A Femen activist stages an action on the Pont des Arts to protest violence against women on Valentine's Day in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A couple wears masks as the embrace on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man wears a gas mask as he holds a bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A girl arrives to a school wearing a protective face mask on Valentine's Day in Ayutthaya, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A same-sex couple embraces during a ceremonial exchange of vows in a country where same-sex marriage remains illegal, on Valentine's Day, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Wang, 32, and his wife Shi, 30, wearing masks are seen at a marriage registry office on Valentine's Day in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Thai students form a heart shape on Valentine's Day to show their support for China on their fight against coronavirus in a school in Ayutthaya, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A street vendor sells roses for Valentine's Day in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
A couple celebrate Valentine's Day at Orchard Road in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman walks after buying a balloon to celebrate Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women wearing protective masks poses in front of hearts celebrating Valentine's Day in front of shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Same-sex couples attend a ceremonial exchange of vows in a country where same-sex marriage remains illegal, on Valentine's Day, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A woman sells balloons to celebrate Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man paints the word "Love" for Valentine's Day in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar
A couple wearing masks embrace in an MTR train on Valentine's Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Love in the time of coronavirus
Couples celebrate Valentine's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak.
