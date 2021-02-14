Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Feb 14, 2021 | 3:22pm EST

Valentine's Day during a pandemic

Heart-shaped stickers sit on a French Bulldog named Gapi during Valentine's Day celebrations at a coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Heart-shaped stickers sit on a French Bulldog named Gapi during Valentine's Day celebrations at a coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Heart-shaped stickers sit on a French Bulldog named Gapi during Valentine's Day celebrations at a coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
1 / 32
David Murica hugs his girlfriend Lorena Rosas after he proposed to her on Valentine's Day in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

David Murica hugs his girlfriend Lorena Rosas after he proposed to her on Valentine's Day in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
David Murica hugs his girlfriend Lorena Rosas after he proposed to her on Valentine's Day in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
2 / 32
A couple poses with marriage certificates during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A couple poses with marriage certificates during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
A couple poses with marriage certificates during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
3 / 32
A newly-wed couple kisses after a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A newly-wed couple kisses after a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
A newly-wed couple kisses after a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 32
People dressed in costumes of Pokemon's Pikachu and Zootopia's sloth hug each other during a carnival on Valentine's Day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People dressed in costumes of Pokemon's Pikachu and Zootopia's sloth hug each other during a carnival on Valentine's Day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
People dressed in costumes of Pokemon's Pikachu and Zootopia's sloth hug each other during a carnival on Valentine's Day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 32
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS

A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 32
Angelina Sarge and Richard Rubido kiss in front of a heart sculpture on Valentine's Day in DUMBO, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Angelina Sarge and Richard Rubido kiss in front of a heart sculpture on Valentine's Day in DUMBO, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Angelina Sarge and Richard Rubido kiss in front of a heart sculpture on Valentine's Day in DUMBO, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
7 / 32
A couple receives marriage certificates from a provincial officer as they ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A couple receives marriage certificates from a provincial officer as they ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
A couple receives marriage certificates from a provincial officer as they ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
8 / 32
Latin performers cheer during their performance by the beach on Valentine's Day in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Latin performers cheer during their performance by the beach on Valentine's Day in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latin performers cheer during their performance by the beach on Valentine's Day in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
9 / 32
An Afghan boy holds balloons for sale on Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan boy holds balloons for sale on Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
An Afghan boy holds balloons for sale on Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
10 / 32
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PANDA AND THE PRINCE/via REUTERS

A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PANDA AND THE PRINCE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PANDA AND THE PRINCE/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 32
An Iranian girl poses for a photo with a heart-shaped cushion ahead of Valentine's Day in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

An Iranian girl poses for a photo with a heart-shaped cushion ahead of Valentine's Day in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
An Iranian girl poses for a photo with a heart-shaped cushion ahead of Valentine's Day in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Close
12 / 32
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Kari McDonough and her husband Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, joined by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff deliver coffee and cookies to essential health care workers at the VA Medical Center in Washington. Each cookie is individually wrapped with a note that reads: "Have a sweet Valentine's Day! We appreciate you. Kamala & Doug". REUTERS/Cheriss May

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Kari McDonough and her husband Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, joined by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff deliver coffee and cookies to essential health care workers at the VA...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Kari McDonough and her husband Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, joined by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff deliver coffee and cookies to essential health care workers at the VA Medical Center in Washington. Each cookie is individually wrapped with a note that reads: "Have a sweet Valentine's Day! We appreciate you. Kamala & Doug". REUTERS/Cheriss May
Close
13 / 32
A truck offering soft toys is pictured on an empty street in Xonacatlan, ahead of Valentine's Day in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A truck offering soft toys is pictured on an empty street in Xonacatlan, ahead of Valentine's Day in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
A truck offering soft toys is pictured on an empty street in Xonacatlan, ahead of Valentine's Day in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 32
Local ballet studio students perform on the rotating ice carousel on Valentine's Day in Tuulingu, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Local ballet studio students perform on the rotating ice carousel on Valentine's Day in Tuulingu, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Local ballet studio students perform on the rotating ice carousel on Valentine's Day in Tuulingu, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
15 / 32
Denise and Robert Marte, wearing protective masks, walk down a red carpet after exchanging their vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Denise and Robert Marte, wearing protective masks, walk down a red carpet after exchanging their vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Denise and Robert Marte, wearing protective masks, walk down a red carpet after exchanging their vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
16 / 32
Iranian sell balloons ahead of  Valentine's Day in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Iranian sell balloons ahead of  Valentine's Day in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Iranian sell balloons ahead of  Valentine's Day in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Close
17 / 32
Couples ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Couples ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Couples ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
18 / 32
Valentine's day decorations are seen on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Valentine's day decorations are seen on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Valentine's day decorations are seen on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 32
A Shih Tzu poses on a chair in front of a heart sculpture on Valentine's Day in DUMBO, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A Shih Tzu poses on a chair in front of a heart sculpture on Valentine's Day in DUMBO, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
A Shih Tzu poses on a chair in front of a heart sculpture on Valentine's Day in DUMBO, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
20 / 32
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS

A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 32
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS

A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 32
A newly-wed couple takes part in a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A newly-wed couple takes part in a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
A newly-wed couple takes part in a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
23 / 32
Latin performers cheer during their performance by the beach on Valentine's Day in a Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Latin performers cheer during their performance by the beach on Valentine's Day in a Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latin performers cheer during their performance by the beach on Valentine's Day in a Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
24 / 32
An elephant decorated with flowers in a heart shape before a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

An elephant decorated with flowers in a heart shape before a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
An elephant decorated with flowers in a heart shape before a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
25 / 32
Couple pose with marriage certificates during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Couple pose with marriage certificates during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Couple pose with marriage certificates during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
26 / 32
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/JEFFREY & JANICE/via REUTERS

A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/JEFFREY & JANICE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/JEFFREY & JANICE/via REUTERS
Close
27 / 32
Workers remove snow in a street decorated for Valentine's Day following a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Workers remove snow in a street decorated for Valentine's Day following a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Workers remove snow in a street decorated for Valentine's Day following a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
28 / 32
A newly-wed couple poses for a picture with their daughter after a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A newly-wed couple poses for a picture with their daughter after a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
A newly-wed couple poses for a picture with their daughter after a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
29 / 32
Newly-wed couples take part in a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Newly-wed couples take part in a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Newly-wed couples take part in a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
30 / 32
People pray during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day in Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People pray during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day in Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
People pray during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day in Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
31 / 32
A tourist poses for a photo with a heart-shaped decoration on Valentine's Day at Nubian Village hotel in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A tourist poses for a photo with a heart-shaped decoration on Valentine's Day at Nubian Village hotel in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
A tourist poses for a photo with a heart-shaped decoration on Valentine's Day at Nubian Village hotel in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima

Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima

Next Slideshows

Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima

Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima

The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Japan's Fukushima, the area...

1:02pm EST
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

12:32pm EST
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.

Feb 12 2021
U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden unveils a host of measures aimed at revamping the U.S. immigration system.

Feb 12 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima

Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima

The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Japan's Fukushima, the area closest to the epicenter.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations

The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.

Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival

Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival

Residents of Rio de Janeiro reflect on their lost year of celebration, after the February festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden unveils a host of measures aimed at revamping the U.S. immigration system.

Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

At least 38 people are dead and some 170 are unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.

130-vehicle pile up on icy Texas highway leaves several dead

130-vehicle pile up on icy Texas highway leaves several dead

At least 130 vehicles were involved in a massive and deadly morning car pile up along a stretch of highway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Hundreds of thousands join Myanmar's anti-coup protests

Hundreds of thousands join Myanmar's anti-coup protests

Hundreds of thousands across Myanmar have joined nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations in defiance of the junta's call to halt mass gatherings.

Inside a COVID-19 ward in Sarasota, Florida

Inside a COVID-19 ward in Sarasota, Florida

Scenes from the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast