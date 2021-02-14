Valentine's Day during a pandemic
Heart-shaped stickers sit on a French Bulldog named Gapi during Valentine's Day celebrations at a coffee shop in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
David Murica hugs his girlfriend Lorena Rosas after he proposed to her on Valentine's Day in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A couple poses with marriage certificates during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A newly-wed couple kisses after a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People dressed in costumes of Pokemon's Pikachu and Zootopia's sloth hug each other during a carnival on Valentine's Day in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS
Angelina Sarge and Richard Rubido kiss in front of a heart sculpture on Valentine's Day in DUMBO, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A couple receives marriage certificates from a provincial officer as they ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Latin performers cheer during their performance by the beach on Valentine's Day in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An Afghan boy holds balloons for sale on Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PANDA AND THE PRINCE/via REUTERS
An Iranian girl poses for a photo with a heart-shaped cushion ahead of Valentine's Day in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Kari McDonough and her husband Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, joined by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff deliver coffee and cookies to essential health care workers at the VA...more
A truck offering soft toys is pictured on an empty street in Xonacatlan, ahead of Valentine's Day in Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Local ballet studio students perform on the rotating ice carousel on Valentine's Day in Tuulingu, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Denise and Robert Marte, wearing protective masks, walk down a red carpet after exchanging their vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony in Times Square in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Iranian sell balloons ahead of Valentine's Day in Tehran, Iran. Majid Asgaripour/WANA
Couples ride elephants during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Valentine's day decorations are seen on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Shih Tzu poses on a chair in front of a heart sculpture on Valentine's Day in DUMBO, Brooklyn. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/PICARDSO/via REUTERS
A newly-wed couple takes part in a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Latin performers cheer during their performance by the beach on Valentine's Day in a Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An elephant decorated with flowers in a heart shape before a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Couple pose with marriage certificates during a Valentine's Day celebration at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
A coronavirus-themed 2021 Valentine's Day card. THORTFUL/JEFFREY & JANICE/via REUTERS
Workers remove snow in a street decorated for Valentine's Day following a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A newly-wed couple poses for a picture with their daughter after a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Newly-wed couples take part in a collective wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People pray during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day in Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A tourist poses for a photo with a heart-shaped decoration on Valentine's Day at Nubian Village hotel in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
