Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 14, 2019 | 1:45pm EST

Valentine's Day

An elderly couple attends a wedding ceremony that is recreated for them by local charities on their 70th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly couple attends a wedding ceremony that is recreated for them by local charities on their 70th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
An elderly couple attends a wedding ceremony that is recreated for them by local charities on their 70th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 14
Alpacas Romeo (L) and Juliette, decorated for Valentine's Day, walk inside their open air enclosure at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Alpacas Romeo (L) and Juliette, decorated for Valentine's Day, walk inside their open air enclosure at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Alpacas Romeo (L) and Juliette, decorated for Valentine's Day, walk inside their open air enclosure at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
2 / 14
Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria are greeted as they arrive for their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria are greeted as they arrive for their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria are greeted as they arrive for their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 14
People celebrate Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

People celebrate Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
People celebrate Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
4 / 14
Members of a civil activist group distribute flowers in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Members of a civil activist group distribute flowers in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Members of a civil activist group distribute flowers in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
5 / 14
A youngster walks past a shop selling love signs, chocolates and flowers in Gaza City. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A youngster walks past a shop selling love signs, chocolates and flowers in Gaza City. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A youngster walks past a shop selling love signs, chocolates and flowers in Gaza City. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 14
A man wearing a condom costume is seen at a metro station giving free condoms on the International Condoms Day, celebrated a day before Valentine Day, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

A man wearing a condom costume is seen at a metro station giving free condoms on the International Condoms Day, celebrated a day before Valentine Day, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A man wearing a condom costume is seen at a metro station giving free condoms on the International Condoms Day, celebrated a day before Valentine Day, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Close
7 / 14
Guests watch as Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria (unseen) pose for photos following their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Guests watch as Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria (unseen) pose for photos following their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Guests watch as Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria (unseen) pose for photos following their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 14
A prisoner is hugged by his relative during Valentine's Day at a jail in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad lashkari

A prisoner is hugged by his relative during Valentine's Day at a jail in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A prisoner is hugged by his relative during Valentine's Day at a jail in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad lashkari
Close
9 / 14
A man has his clothes decorated with red hearts on Valentine's Day at a gift shop in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man has his clothes decorated with red hearts on Valentine's Day at a gift shop in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A man has his clothes decorated with red hearts on Valentine's Day at a gift shop in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
10 / 14
Imran ties as his wife inflates heart-shaped balloons for a customer from their cart along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Imran ties as his wife inflates heart-shaped balloons for a customer from their cart along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Imran ties as his wife inflates heart-shaped balloons for a customer from their cart along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
11 / 14
A bride gets her makeup done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 160 Hindu, Muslim and Christian couples will take their wedding vows on Valentine's Day, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A bride gets her makeup done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 160 Hindu, Muslim and Christian couples will take their wedding vows on Valentine's Day, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
A bride gets her makeup done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 160 Hindu, Muslim and Christian couples will take their wedding vows on Valentine's Day, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 14
Students shop for flowers on Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Students shop for flowers on Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Students shop for flowers on Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
13 / 14
Nachiket Patel and Chitra Pathak kiss after exchanging wedding vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nachiket Patel and Chitra Pathak kiss after exchanging wedding vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Nachiket Patel and Chitra Pathak kiss after exchanging wedding vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
End of an era for Airbus A380

End of an era for Airbus A380

Next Slideshows

End of an era for Airbus A380

End of an era for Airbus A380

Airbus has decided to end production of the world's largest airliner after 12 years in service due to weak sales.

1:40pm EST
Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

King the wire fox terrier won "Best in Show" at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, emerging as the top dog among nearly 3,000 barking,...

Feb 13 2019
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Feb 12 2019
Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Feb 11 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

End of an era for Airbus A380

End of an era for Airbus A380

Airbus has decided to end production of the world's largest airliner after 12 years in service due to weak sales.

Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week

Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week

Collection highlights from the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

Soldiers drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young Nigerians weigh their vote

Young voters share their views on Nigeria's upcoming presidential election, contested between two candidates in their 70s, in a country where half the registered voters are aged between 18 and 35.

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

Flashback: Students lead fight for gun control

A look back at massive student protests at the National School Walkout and the March for Our Lives, which reshaped the U.S. debate on firearms in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

The students of Parkland

The students of Parkland

Images of the students who survived a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and built a network to stem the country's epidemic of gun violence through the ballot box.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Anti-government protests in Haiti

Protesters clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in the streets of Port-au-Prince.

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

Mars Opportunity rover goes dark

The mission is over for NASA's Opportunity rover, which went silent following a Martian dust storm in June 2018, after 14 years of exploring Mars.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast