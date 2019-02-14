Valentine's Day
An elderly couple attends a wedding ceremony that is recreated for them by local charities on their 70th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Alpacas Romeo (L) and Juliette, decorated for Valentine's Day, walk inside their open air enclosure at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria are greeted as they arrive for their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People celebrate Valentine's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Members of a civil activist group distribute flowers in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
A youngster walks past a shop selling love signs, chocolates and flowers in Gaza City. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man wearing a condom costume is seen at a metro station giving free condoms on the International Condoms Day, celebrated a day before Valentine Day, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Guests watch as Helena Barquet and Fabiana Faria (unseen) pose for photos following their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A prisoner is hugged by his relative during Valentine's Day at a jail in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad lashkari
A man has his clothes decorated with red hearts on Valentine's Day at a gift shop in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Imran ties as his wife inflates heart-shaped balloons for a customer from their cart along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A bride gets her makeup done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 160 Hindu, Muslim and Christian couples will take their wedding vows on Valentine's Day, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students shop for flowers on Valentine's Day in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Nachiket Patel and Chitra Pathak kiss after exchanging wedding vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
