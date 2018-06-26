Edition:
Van driven into Dutch newspaper office

A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf in what police said was a deliberate action in Amsterdam, Netherlands. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, June 26, 2018
A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. Politie Amsterdam/via REUTERS

A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

View of the entrance of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf after a van crashed into the glass facade. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A van is seen burned out after crashing into the glass facade of the head office of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

