Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 23, 2018 | 4:25pm EDT

Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto

A police officer stands next to a victim of an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A police officer stands next to a victim of an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A police officer stands next to a victim of an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 9
A pedestrian, who police say was a witness to a van striking multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, reacts in Toronto, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A pedestrian, who police say was a witness to a van striking multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, reacts in Toronto, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A pedestrian, who police say was a witness to a van striking multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs, reacts in Toronto, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 9
A Toronto police officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan

A Toronto police officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A Toronto police officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan
Close
3 / 9
Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan

Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan
Close
4 / 9
Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan

Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan
Close
5 / 9
A pedestrian walks along a police crime scene tape near where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A pedestrian walks along a police crime scene tape near where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A pedestrian walks along a police crime scene tape near where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 9
Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan

Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Toronto police investigates an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Donovan
Close
7 / 9
A police officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A police officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A police officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 9
A police officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A police officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
A police officer responds to an incident where a van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Inside Chernobyl

Inside Chernobyl

Next Slideshows

Inside Chernobyl

Inside Chernobyl

Scenes inside the Ukrainian power plant more than 30 years after a nuclear disaster permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.

2:45pm EDT
Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.

1:50pm EDT
Blast at election center in Kabul

Blast at election center in Kabul

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital, killing more than 50 people.

1:20pm EDT
Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

11:15am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

A look at Prince George and Princess Charlotte over the years, as they welcome their newborn baby brother.

Funeral for Barbara Bush

Funeral for Barbara Bush

Former first lady Barbara Bush was remembered at her funeral as a formidable but caring figure whose devotion to her family was matched only by her commitment to public service.

Inside Chernobyl

Inside Chernobyl

Scenes inside the Ukrainian power plant more than 30 years after a nuclear disaster permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.

Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, gave birth to their third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs 7oz.

Blast at election center in Kabul

Blast at election center in Kabul

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital, killing more than 50 people.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House

Deadly shooting at Nashville Waffle House

A nearly nude gunman killed four people at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, and then fled after a patron saved lives by wrestling the assault-style rifle from his hands.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Celebration of marijuana

Celebration of marijuana

Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast