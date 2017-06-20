Edition:
Van rams London mosque worshippers

A man prays after a vehicle collided with pedestrians near a mosque in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood of North London. REUTERS/James Cropper

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
An armed police officer attends to the scene after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Emergency services are seen near Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Ritvik Carvalho

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene in the Finsbury Park neighborhood of North London. Thomas Van Hulle/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/James Cropper

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Men pray after a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Emergency crews attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A police forensic tent is seen close to where a vehicle collided with pedestrians. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Police forensic officers in Finsbury Park. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A white van is seen at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Forensic and police officers attend to the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Debris and a forensic officers tent at the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party and the local Member of Parliament, visits the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A forensic investigator at the scene. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A general view of the Finsbury Park mosque in North London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
