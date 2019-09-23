Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protests
A police officer detains an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
A burning barricade is seen next to a bus during a rally outside Mong Kok Police Station, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Police officers walk at Sha Tin Station in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Protesters react to tear gas after a sit-in at Yuen Long to protest against violence that happened two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded both anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong Kong, September 21,...more
Anti-government protesters destroy a Chinese flag in the New Town Plaza at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Anti-government protesters hold a rally in a shopping mall in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
An anti-government protester is pepper-sprayed during a clash with the police near Yuen Long station, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester is helped after being pepper-sprayed by the police near Yuen Long station, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police officers detain an anti-government protester during a rally outside Mong Kok Police Station, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
An anti-government protester sets a fire during a rally outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers detain an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Men detained by riot police kneel by a wall after a protest at Yuen Long station against violence that happened two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded both anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong Kong,...more
An anti-government protester is detained during a march in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police officers stand as anti-government protesters set a fire after a rally in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester looks through binoculars during a demonstration in Kowloon, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man shouts as police point flashlight at him during a protest by anti-government demonstrators in Kwai Fong, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A journalist reacts after police used pepper spray outside Mong Kok Police Station, in Hong Kong, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Police officers use searchlights as they stand on the roof of Mong Kok Police Station as anti-government protesters hold rally outside, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Items collected by anti-government protesters to block police from entering New Town Plaza at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester spray-paints a security camera at Yoho Mall in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Anti-government protesters gather during a sit-in at Yoho mall at Yuen Long MTR station, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters react to tear gas after a sit-in at Yuen Long to protest against violence that happened two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded both anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong Kong, September 21,...more
A woman covers her face from tear gas after a sit-in at Yoho mall at Yuen Long to protest against violence that happened two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded both anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong...more
An anti-government protester is detained during a march in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Riot police officers remove a barricade in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
An anti-government protester is detained during a march in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A pro-China supporter cleans up Lennon Walls of anti-government posters and memo notes outside Yuen Long MTR station in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An umbrella is thrown from a footbridge towards anti-government protesters, to use as protection during a standoff with the riot police after a march at Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists
Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook desperately scrambled for information on how to get home, as the demise of the world's oldest tourist firm left...
Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51
UFO enthusiasts drawn by alien-themed festivities poured into rural Nevada near the Area 51 U.S. military base, but fears of a mass raid on the remote site or a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Iran's military on parade
Iran parades troops and weapons through Tehran and holds naval displays in the Gulf to commemorate the start of the 1980-88 war with Iraq, as tensions rise with the U.S. after an attack on Saudi oil facilities.
Climate activists urge action as world leaders meet at U.N.
Days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered at the United Nations to try to inject fresh momentum into stalling efforts to curb carbon emissions.
Thomas Cook collapse strands hundreds of thousands of tourists
Holidaymakers hit by the collapse of Thomas Cook desperately scrambled for information on how to get home, as the demise of the world's oldest tourist firm left an estimated 600,000 people stranded worldwide.
Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51
UFO enthusiasts drawn by alien-themed festivities poured into rural Nevada near the Area 51 U.S. military base, but fears of a mass raid on the remote site or a public safety crisis proved unfounded, with only five people arrested.
Global climate strike
Hundreds of thousands of students, office workers and other protesters took to the streets across the globe on Friday to demand urgent action to avert an environmental catastrophe from world leaders gathering for a U.N. climate summit.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack
Saudi Arabia took media to inspect oil facilities hit by attacks that Washington and Riyadh blame on Iran, showing melted pipes and burnt equipment, as Tehran vowed wide retaliation if heightened tensions boil over into hostilities.