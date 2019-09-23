Edition:
Vandalism and tear gas in weekend of Hong Kong protests

A police officer detains an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

A burning barricade is seen next to a bus during a rally outside Mong Kok Police Station, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Police officers walk at Sha Tin Station in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Protesters react to tear gas after a sit-in at Yuen Long to protest against violence that happened two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded both anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters destroy a Chinese flag in the New Town Plaza at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Anti-government protesters hold a rally in a shopping mall in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

An anti-government protester is pepper-sprayed during a clash with the police near Yuen Long station, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester is helped after being pepper-sprayed by the police near Yuen Long station, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Police officers detain an anti-government protester during a rally outside Mong Kok Police Station, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

An anti-government protester sets a fire during a rally outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers detain an anti-government protester in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Men detained by riot police kneel by a wall after a protest at Yuen Long station against violence that happened two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded both anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester is detained during a march in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Police officers stand as anti-government protesters set a fire after a rally in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester looks through binoculars during a demonstration in Kowloon, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man shouts as police point flashlight at him during a protest by anti-government demonstrators in Kwai Fong, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A journalist reacts after police used pepper spray outside Mong Kok Police Station, in Hong Kong, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Police officers use searchlights as they stand on the roof of Mong Kok Police Station as anti-government protesters hold rally outside, in Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Items collected by anti-government protesters to block police from entering New Town Plaza at Sha Tin, Hong Kong, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester spray-paints a security camera at Yoho Mall in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Anti-government protesters gather during a sit-in at Yoho mall at Yuen Long MTR station, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters react to tear gas after a sit-in at Yuen Long to protest against violence that happened two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded both anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman covers her face from tear gas after a sit-in at Yoho mall at Yuen Long to protest against violence that happened two months ago when white-shirted men wielding pipes and clubs wounded both anti-government protesters and passers-by, in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester is detained during a march in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Riot police officers remove a barricade in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

An anti-government protester is detained during a march in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A pro-China supporter cleans up Lennon Walls of anti-government posters and memo notes outside Yuen Long MTR station in Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An umbrella is thrown from a footbridge towards anti-government protesters, to use as protection during a standoff with the riot police after a march at Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

