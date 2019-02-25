Vanity Fair Oscars Party style
Kendall Jenner, Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selma Blair. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lake Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lindsay Vonn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Glenn Close and Annie Maude Starke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Spike Lee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Awkwafina. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Serena Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Natasha Lyonne and Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rumer Willis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jena Malone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tessa Thompson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Laura Dern. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Halsey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rowan Blanchard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Linda Cardellini. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Juliette Lewis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
David Furnish and Elton John. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amy Adams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Bosworth REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nina Dobrev. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Samira Wiley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marilyn Manson and Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anna Paquin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mary Kate Olsen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
James McAvoy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marisa Tomei. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aubrey Plaza. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Raven Lyn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ashlee Simpson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the...
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
Venezuelan troops block aid convoy with bullets and tear gas
At least two people were killed and trucks loaded with foreign aid were set ablaze after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro deployed troops and armored...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards.
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave
Islamic State looked close to defeat in its last enclave in eastern Syria as civilians poured out and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said the remaining jihadists wanted to fight to the death.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Venezuelan troops block aid convoy with bullets and tear gas
At least two people were killed and trucks loaded with foreign aid were set ablaze after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro deployed troops and armored vehicles to turn back humanitarian assistance at border crossings with Colombia and Brazil.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
'Venezuela Aid Live' concert
British billionaire Richard Branson is backing "Venezuela Aid Live" in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, where he and 35 artists hope to raise $100 million for food and medical aid.
Animal artists
Paintings created by creatures big and small.