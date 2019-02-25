Edition:
Pictures | Mon Feb 25, 2019 | 11:25am EST

Vanity Fair Oscars Party style

Kendall Jenner, Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kendall Jenner, Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kendall Jenner, Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Selma Blair. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Selma Blair. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Selma Blair. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lake Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lake Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Lake Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Vanessa Hudgens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lindsay Vonn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lindsay Vonn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Lindsay Vonn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Billy Porter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Glenn Close and Annie Maude Starke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Glenn Close and Annie Maude Starke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Glenn Close and Annie Maude Starke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Spike Lee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Spike Lee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Spike Lee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Danai Gurira. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Awkwafina. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Awkwafina. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Awkwafina. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Serena Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Serena Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Serena Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Natasha Lyonne and Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Natasha Lyonne and Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Natasha Lyonne and Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Emilia Clarke. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Joanna Newsom and Andy Samberg. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Monica Lewinsky. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rumer Willis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rumer Willis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Rumer Willis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Ciara. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kacey Musgraves. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jena Malone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jena Malone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Jena Malone. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tessa Thompson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tessa Thompson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Tessa Thompson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Laura Dern. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Laura Dern. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Laura Dern. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Brie Larson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Brie Larson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Halsey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Halsey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Halsey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rowan Blanchard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rowan Blanchard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Rowan Blanchard. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Ashley Graham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Chadwick Boseman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Linda Cardellini. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Linda Cardellini. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Linda Cardellini. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Juliette Lewis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Juliette Lewis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Juliette Lewis. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
David Furnish and Elton John. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

David Furnish and Elton John. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
David Furnish and Elton John. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Malin Akerman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amy Adams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Amy Adams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Amy Adams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Judith Light. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kate Bosworth REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Kate Bosworth REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Kate Bosworth REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nina Dobrev. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nina Dobrev. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Nina Dobrev. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Samira Wiley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Samira Wiley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Samira Wiley. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marilyn Manson and Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Marilyn Manson and Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Marilyn Manson and Jon Voight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anna Paquin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Anna Paquin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Anna Paquin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tina Fey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Tina Fey. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mary Kate Olsen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mary Kate Olsen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Mary Kate Olsen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
James McAvoy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

James McAvoy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
James McAvoy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marisa Tomei. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Marisa Tomei. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Marisa Tomei. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aubrey Plaza. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Aubrey Plaza. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Aubrey Plaza. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Raven Lyn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Raven Lyn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Raven Lyn. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Isla Fisher. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ashlee Simpson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ashlee Simpson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Ashlee Simpson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Michelle Rodriguez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
