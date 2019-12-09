Vast crowds throng streets of Hong Kong
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organized by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A protestor dressed as Captain America attends a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A protester attends a Human Rights Day march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A Starbucks branch is left vandalized during a Human Rights Day march in the district of Wan Chai in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters encourage others to leave at the end of a Human Rights Day march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
The crowd makes way for an ambulance during a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Admiralty in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
An MTR metro entrance is seen vandalized after a Human Rights Day march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask at a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A man stands in front of a vandalized entrance at the Court of Final Appeal in the district of Admiralty in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
A child waves at protesters attending a Human Rights Day march in the district of Wan Chai in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters hide behind umbrellas during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters walk past the facade of the Bank of China during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People walk during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A protester spray paints on a roadblock during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor
Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters hold up their hands, representing the five demands of the anti-government movement, during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
New Zealand volcano erupts
