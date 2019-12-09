Edition:
Vast crowds throng streets of Hong Kong

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organized by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

A protestor dressed as Captain America attends a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A protester attends a Human Rights Day march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

A Starbucks branch is left vandalized during a Human Rights Day march in the district of Wan Chai in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters encourage others to leave at the end of a Human Rights Day march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

The crowd makes way for an ambulance during a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Admiralty in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

An MTR metro entrance is seen vandalized after a Human Rights Day march in the district of Central in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

A protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask at a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

A man stands in front of a vandalized entrance at the Court of Final Appeal in the district of Admiralty in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

A child waves at protesters attending a Human Rights Day march in the district of Wan Chai in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Protesters hide behind umbrellas during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Protesters walk past the facade of the Bank of China during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People walk during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A protester spray paints on a roadblock during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Laurel Chor

Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Protesters hold up their hands, representing the five demands of the anti-government movement, during a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in Hong Kong, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

