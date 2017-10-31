Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 31, 2017 | 5:25pm EDT

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 12
Emergency crews attend the scene of an alleged shooting incident on West Street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Emergency crews attend the scene of an alleged shooting incident on West Street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Emergency crews attend the scene of an alleged shooting incident on West Street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 12
A NYPD officer stands guard over a body covered with a white sheet at a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A NYPD officer stands guard over a body covered with a white sheet at a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A NYPD officer stands guard over a body covered with a white sheet at a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 12
A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 12
New York city first responders stand at the crime scene on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York city first responders stand at the crime scene on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
New York city first responders stand at the crime scene on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 12
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 12
Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 12
A police dog checks out vehicles along the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A police dog checks out vehicles along the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A police dog checks out vehicles along the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 12
Police investigate a vehicle on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police investigate a vehicle on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Police investigate a vehicle on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 12
Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 12
Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 12
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene near a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene near a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene near a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

3:50pm EDT
Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

2:40pm EDT
Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

1:20pm EDT
Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

1:00pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Here comes Halloween

Here comes Halloween

Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Dance demonstration

Dance demonstration

Ballet dancers perform to protest the Municipal Theatre withholding their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Portraits from the Women's Convention

Portraits from the Women's Convention

The faces of organizers involved in the Women's March movement and the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast