Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path
Multiple bikes are crushed along a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews attend the scene of an alleged shooting incident on West Street in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A NYPD officer stands guard over a body covered with a white sheet at a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York city first responders stand at the crime scene on a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A police dog checks out vehicles along the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police investigate a vehicle on the West Side Highway in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police block off the street after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Home Depot truck is seen as New York city first responders are at the scene near a bike path in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
