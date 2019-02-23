Venezuela aid convoy moves to Colombia border
Demonstrators carry a crucifix while clashing with security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim leader, stands on a truck carrying humanitarian aid for Venezuela in the area of a warehouse where humanitarian aid for Venezuela has been...more
Venezuela's opposition supporters wave from a truck carrying humanitarian aid for Venezuela on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A bus set on fire by demonstrators is seen as security forces take position in the back in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's opposition supporters wave from a truck carrying humanitarian aid for Venezuela on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuela's opposition supporters march toward the Simon Bolivars bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Venezuelan security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An injured demonstrator is helped by others after clashing with security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim leader, walks in the area of a warehouse where humanitarian aid for Venezuela has been collected in Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019....more
A tanker trailer blocking the Tienditas bridge in the border line between Colombia and Venezuela is seen from the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator throws back a gas canister while clashing with security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators pose for a picture with a Venezuelan man's militia clothes while clashing with security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's opposition lawmaker Jose Manuel Olivares and supporters march toward the Simon Bolivars bridge on the border line between Colombia and Venezuela on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A demonstrator kneels down in front of security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A masked demonstrator looks on while clashing with security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Security forces take position while clashing with demonstrators in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators run away while clashing with security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's opposition supporters demand to cross the border line between Colombia and Venezuela at Simon Bolivar bridge as Venezuela's security forces block their way in the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man is arrested by security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Opposition demonstrators gesture towards security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator hits a barbed wire while clashing with security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuela's opposition supporters demand to cross the border line between Colombia and Venezuela at Simon Bolivar bridge as Venezuela's security forces stand in the border line blocking their way in the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, February 23,...more
Demonstrators clash with Venezuela's security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Venezuelan security forces look on as demonstrators gesture to them in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators build barricades while clashing with Venezuela's security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An injured demonstrator is helped by others after clashing with security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators clash with security forces in Urena, Venezuela, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Colombian police officer guards the entrance of the Tienditas bridge linking Colombia and Venezuela on the outskirts of Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
