Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 23, 2019 | 8:00am EST

'Venezuela Aid Live' concert

People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
1 / 22
Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
2 / 22
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
3 / 22
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
4 / 22
Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
5 / 22
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
6 / 22
People on a tree watch the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People on a tree watch the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People on a tree watch the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 22
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
8 / 22
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
9 / 22
Venezuelan singer Reynaldo Armas sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Venezuelan singer Reynaldo Armas sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Venezuelan singer Reynaldo Armas sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
10 / 22
Richard Branson and Carlos Baute talk to the media during a news conference before the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Richard Branson and Carlos Baute talk to the media during a news conference before the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Richard Branson and Carlos Baute talk to the media during a news conference before the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
11 / 22
Police officers stand guard as people attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Police officers stand guard as people attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Police officers stand guard as people attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
12 / 22
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 22
People take a selfie as they arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People take a selfie as they arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People take a selfie as they arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 22
Sir Richard Branson attends the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Sir Richard Branson attends the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
Sir Richard Branson attends the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
15 / 22
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
16 / 22
The stage for the upcoming concert "Venezuela Aid Live" at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela is pictured in Cucuta, Colombia February 21. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The stage for the upcoming concert "Venezuela Aid Live" at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela is pictured in Cucuta, Colombia February 21. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2019
The stage for the upcoming concert "Venezuela Aid Live" at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela is pictured in Cucuta, Colombia February 21. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
17 / 22
People arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 22
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 22
People arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 22
Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert "Venezuela Aid Live" at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert "Venezuela Aid Live" at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert "Venezuela Aid Live" at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Close
21 / 22
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, February 22, 2019
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

Next Slideshows

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

As many as 70 people died in a major fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighborhood of the Bangladesh capital.

Feb 21 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 21 2019
Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection

Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection

The last Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld is shown at Milan Fashion Week, days after the fashion icon's death.

Feb 21 2019
Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was...

Feb 20 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Animal artists

Animal artists

Paintings created by creatures big and small.

A history of the Oscars' best actors

A history of the Oscars' best actors

The winners of the best acting categories at the Academy Awards over the last two decades.

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

As many as 70 people died in a major fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighborhood of the Bangladesh capital.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection

Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection

The last Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld is shown at Milan Fashion Week, days after the fashion icon's death.

Chanel on the Oscars red carpet

Chanel on the Oscars red carpet

Karl Lagerfeld's creations grace the red carpet of the Academy Awards.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan's royal pregnancy

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, is in New York City reportedly for a baby shower.

Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was his signature 2016 campaign promise.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast