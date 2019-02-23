'Venezuela Aid Live' concert
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Venezuelan singer Ricardo Montaner sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Venezuelan singer Chyno Miranda sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People on a tree watch the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Venezuelan singer Reynaldo Armas sings during the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Richard Branson and Carlos Baute talk to the media during a news conference before the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Police officers stand guard as people attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People take a selfie as they arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Sir Richard Branson attends the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
The stage for the upcoming concert "Venezuela Aid Live" at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela is pictured in Cucuta, Colombia February 21. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People arrive to the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert "Venezuela Aid Live" at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People attend the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood
As many as 70 people died in a major fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighborhood of the Bangladesh capital.
Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection
The last Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld is shown at Milan Fashion Week, days after the fashion icon's death.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was...
MORE IN PICTURES
Animal artists
Paintings created by creatures big and small.
A history of the Oscars' best actors
The winners of the best acting categories at the Academy Awards over the last two decades.
Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood
As many as 70 people died in a major fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighborhood of the Bangladesh capital.
Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection
The last Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld is shown at Milan Fashion Week, days after the fashion icon's death.
Chanel on the Oscars red carpet
Karl Lagerfeld's creations grace the red carpet of the Academy Awards.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Meghan's royal pregnancy
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, is in New York City reportedly for a baby shower.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States, as President Donald Trump invokes emergency powers to help build the border wall that was his signature 2016 campaign promise.