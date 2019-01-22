Venezuela arrests rogue officers after military revolt in Caracas
A demonstrator walks past the remains of a burning car used as barricade during a protest close to a National Guard outpost in Caracas. Venezuela's government says it had suppressed a military revolt after a group of officers stole weapons and...more
Venezuelan National Guards clash with demonstrators during a protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People take part in a protest close to an outpost of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman bangs a pot during a protest close to an outpost of the Venezuelan National Guards in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan National Guards fire tear gas during clashes with demonstrators during a protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with Venezuelan National Guards during a protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator takes part in a protest close to an outpost of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People take part in a protest close to an outpost of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, Venezuela January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People take part in a protest close to an outpost of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Members of the security forces stand at the entrance of an outpost of the Venezuelan National Guard during a nearby protest in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan National Guards are seen as demonstrators protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand behind a burning barricade during a protest close to a National Guard outpost in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan National Guards react to tear gas during a protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Venezuelan National Guard throws a tear gas canister while clashing with demonstrators during a protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators take part in a protest close to an outpost of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators take part in a protest close to an outpost of the Venezuelan National Guard in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand close to the remains of a burning car used as barricade during a protest near to a National Guard outpost in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with Venezuelan National Guards during a protest close to one of their outposts in Caracas, January 21. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
