Venezuela hit by major blackout
People get on a bus during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
General view of the city during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People walk on the streets during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A man stands inside a mechanic garage during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People gather at the park during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view shows a closed metro station and the traffic on the road outside during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People try to board a bus during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Traffic lights with the light off are seen off is seen during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man uses his phone's light as he walks at the kitchen of a restaurant during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People are seen on a crowded bus during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view of a closed metro station access point during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People walk on the street during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A man sits in a park as cars pass by during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People walk on the street during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk at a shopping mall during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People walk during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man is seen in a crowded bus during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man looks at his mobile phone during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People wait for public buses during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man stands inside a restaurant during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People cross a street during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Workers stand at the door of a restaurant during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait to board a public bus during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People cross a street during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
