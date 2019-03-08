Edition:
Fri Mar 8, 2019

Venezuela hit by major blackout

People get on a bus during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
General view of the city during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

People walk on the streets during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A man stands inside a mechanic garage during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

People gather at the park during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A view shows a closed metro station and the traffic on the road outside during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People try to board a bus during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Traffic lights with the light off are seen off is seen during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man uses his phone's light as he walks at the kitchen of a restaurant during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People are seen on a crowded bus during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A view of a closed metro station access point during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People walk on the street during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A man sits in a park as cars pass by during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People walk on the street during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk at a shopping mall during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

People walk during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man is seen in a crowded bus during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man looks at his mobile phone during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People wait for public buses during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man stands inside a restaurant during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People cross a street during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Workers stand at the door of a restaurant during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait to board a public bus during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People cross a street during a blackout in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

