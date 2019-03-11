Venezuela in the dark
A view of a building during a blackout in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Car lights are seen on one of the main roads of the city during the blackout in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of a street during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People queue outside a pharmacy to try to buy goods during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man is seen on a passway inside a house during a blackout in the slum of Catia in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A view from inside private parking lots during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A family plays Monopoly at their home during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People are seen in a shopping center during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People get on a bus during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A woman looks from a balcony during a blackout in Catia slum in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People cross a street during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of a neighborhood during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 8. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
General view of the city during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A man uses his phone's light as he walks at the kitchen of a restaurant during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man looks at his mobile phone during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
Ethiopian airlines flight crashes
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, the airline said, and there were no...
Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern...
Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout
Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.
MORE IN PICTURES
Crufts Dog Show
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Ethiopian airlines flight crashes
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, the airline said, and there were no survivors, according to the state broadcaster.
Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout
Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.
Venezuela hit by major blackout
A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.
International Women's Day
Events marking International Women's Day around the world.
America's champion soccer squad
A look at the reigning World Cup champion U.S. women's team, whose members have sued the U.S. national soccer federation, claiming the organization pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.
Transgender beauty queens
Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2019 beauty pageant in Thailand.