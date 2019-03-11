Edition:
Venezuela in the dark

A view of a building during a blackout in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Car lights are seen on one of the main roads of the city during the blackout in Caracas, March 9. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
A general view of a street during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
People queue outside a pharmacy to try to buy goods during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A man is seen on a passway inside a house during a blackout in the slum of Catia in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A view from inside private parking lots during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
A family plays Monopoly at their home during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
People are seen in a shopping center during a blackout in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
People get on a bus during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
A woman looks from a balcony during a blackout in Catia slum in Caracas, March 8. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
People cross a street during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
A general view of a neighborhood during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, March 8. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
General view of the city during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
A man uses his phone's light as he walks at the kitchen of a restaurant during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
A man looks at his mobile phone during a blackout in Caracas, March 7. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
