Pictures | Thu Jan 24, 2019 | 7:30pm EST

Venezuela in turmoil

A worker looks for valuables in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A worker looks for valuables in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
A worker looks for valuables in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, Venezuela January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk close to a destroyed car in a street, after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk close to a destroyed car in a street, after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
People walk close to a destroyed car in a street, after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The remains of a statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen hanging from a pedestrian bridge after it was destroyed in San Felix, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

The remains of a statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen hanging from a pedestrian bridge after it was destroyed in San Felix, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/William Urdaneta

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
The remains of a statue of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen hanging from a pedestrian bridge after it was destroyed in San Felix, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/William Urdaneta
People look at damage at a metro station after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People look at damage at a metro station after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
People look at damage at a metro station after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People look at the damage in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People look at the damage in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
People look at the damage in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A National Police officer fires rubber bullets during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A National Police officer fires rubber bullets during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A National Police officer fires rubber bullets during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Ivan Duque, manager of a liquor store, walks among the debris after the store was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Ivan Duque, manager of a liquor store, walks among the debris after the store was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Ivan Duque, manager of a liquor store, walks among the debris after the store was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People look at a burned truck in a street after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People look at a burned truck in a street after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
People look at a burned truck in a street after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Security forces look on while clashing with opposition supporters participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Security forces look on while clashing with opposition supporters participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Security forces look on while clashing with opposition supporters participating in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Tachira, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
People look at the damage in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People look at the damage in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
People look at the damage in a liquor store after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damage is seen in a Venezuelan bank branch after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Damage is seen in a Venezuelan bank branch after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Damage is seen in a Venezuelan bank branch after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Workers clean the street after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Workers clean the street after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
Workers clean the street after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A worker cleans in a fast food restaurant after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A worker cleans in a fast food restaurant after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
A worker cleans in a fast food restaurant after it was looted in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A demonstrator throws back a gas canister while clashing with security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tachira, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

A demonstrator throws back a gas canister while clashing with security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tachira, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A demonstrator throws back a gas canister while clashing with security forces during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Tachira, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
People look at the damage at a metro station after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People look at the damage at a metro station after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
People look at the damage at a metro station after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Opposition supporters react during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters react during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Opposition supporters react during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People look at a burned truck in a street after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People look at a burned truck in a street after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
People look at a burned truck in a street after a protest in Caracas, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters react during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez, in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Opposition supporters react during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez, in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Opposition supporters react during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez, in Caracas, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
