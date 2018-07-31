Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 31, 2018 | 9:05am EDT

Venezuela struggles to keep the lights on

Americo Fernandez uses a candle to illuminate the kitchen at his home during a blackout in Maracaibo. Once oil wealthy, Venezuela's largest state is now struggling to keep the lights on. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Americo Fernandez uses a candle to illuminate the kitchen at his home during a blackout in Maracaibo. Once oil wealthy, Venezuela's largest state is now struggling to keep the lights on. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Americo Fernandez uses a candle to illuminate the kitchen at his home during a blackout in Maracaibo. Once oil wealthy, Venezuela's largest state is now struggling to keep the lights on. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 18
Cindy Morales cries at the entrance of her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. Across Maracaibo, the capital of Venezuela's largest state, residents unplug refrigerators to guard against power surges. Many only buy food they will consume the same day. Others regularly sleep outside. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Cindy Morales cries at the entrance of her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. Across Maracaibo, the capital of Venezuela's largest state, residents unplug refrigerators to guard against power surges. Many only buy food they will consume the same...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Cindy Morales cries at the entrance of her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. Across Maracaibo, the capital of Venezuela's largest state, residents unplug refrigerators to guard against power surges. Many only buy food they will consume the same day. Others regularly sleep outside. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 18
Ismael, son of Cindy Morales, lays down in a mattress at the porch of their home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Ismael, son of Cindy Morales, lays down in a mattress at the porch of their home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Ismael, son of Cindy Morales, lays down in a mattress at the porch of their home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 18
People block a street in protest during a blackout in Maracaibo. The rolling blackouts in the state of Zulia pile more misery on Venezuelans living under a fifth year of an economic crisis that has sparked malnutrition, hyperinflation and mass emigration. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People block a street in protest during a blackout in Maracaibo. The rolling blackouts in the state of Zulia pile more misery on Venezuelans living under a fifth year of an economic crisis that has sparked malnutrition, hyperinflation and mass...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
People block a street in protest during a blackout in Maracaibo. The rolling blackouts in the state of Zulia pile more misery on Venezuelans living under a fifth year of an economic crisis that has sparked malnutrition, hyperinflation and mass emigration. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 18
Judith Palmar mops her home in Maracaibo. Zulia, the historic heart of Venezuela's energy industry that was for decades known for opulent oil wealth, has been plunged into darkness for several hours a day since March, sometimes leaving its 3.7 million residents with no electricity for up to 24 hours. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Judith Palmar mops her home in Maracaibo. Zulia, the historic heart of Venezuela's energy industry that was for decades known for opulent oil wealth, has been plunged into darkness for several hours a day since March, sometimes leaving its 3.7...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Judith Palmar mops her home in Maracaibo. Zulia, the historic heart of Venezuela's energy industry that was for decades known for opulent oil wealth, has been plunged into darkness for several hours a day since March, sometimes leaving its 3.7 million residents with no electricity for up to 24 hours. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 18
A CLAP box, a Venezuelan government handout of basic food supplies, is seen amid garbage dump along a canal in Maracaibo. In the past, Zulians considered themselves living in a 'Venezuelan Texas', rich from oil and with an identity proudly distinct from the rest of the country. Oil workers could often be seen driving new cars and flew by private jet to the Dutch Caribbean territory of Curacao to gamble their earnings in their casinos. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A CLAP box, a Venezuelan government handout of basic food supplies, is seen amid garbage dump along a canal in Maracaibo. In the past, Zulians considered themselves living in a 'Venezuelan Texas', rich from oil and with an identity proudly distinct...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A CLAP box, a Venezuelan government handout of basic food supplies, is seen amid garbage dump along a canal in Maracaibo. In the past, Zulians considered themselves living in a 'Venezuelan Texas', rich from oil and with an identity proudly distinct from the rest of the country. Oil workers could often be seen driving new cars and flew by private jet to the Dutch Caribbean territory of Curacao to gamble their earnings in their casinos. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 18
People wait for public transportation in Maracaibo. Once famous for its all-night parties, now Maracaibo is often a sea of darkness at night due to blackouts. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People wait for public transportation in Maracaibo. Once famous for its all-night parties, now Maracaibo is often a sea of darkness at night due to blackouts. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
People wait for public transportation in Maracaibo. Once famous for its all-night parties, now Maracaibo is often a sea of darkness at night due to blackouts. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 18
Elizabeth Altuve poses for a photo at the occupied building where she lives in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Elizabeth Altuve poses for a photo at the occupied building where she lives in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Elizabeth Altuve poses for a photo at the occupied building where she lives in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 18
A main highway is seen during rush hour in Maracaibo. Zulia used to produce 70 percent of Venezuela's milk and meat but without power to milk cows and keep meat from spoiling, the state's production has fallen nearly in half, according to Venezuela's National Federation of Ranchers (Fedenaga). REUTERS/Marco Bello

A main highway is seen during rush hour in Maracaibo. Zulia used to produce 70 percent of Venezuela's milk and meat but without power to milk cows and keep meat from spoiling, the state's production has fallen nearly in half, according to Venezuela's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
A main highway is seen during rush hour in Maracaibo. Zulia used to produce 70 percent of Venezuela's milk and meat but without power to milk cows and keep meat from spoiling, the state's production has fallen nearly in half, according to Venezuela's National Federation of Ranchers (Fedenaga). REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 18
Bread for sale are seen in a shelf of the bakery of Annie Salazar at Rafael Urdaneta slum in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Bread for sale are seen in a shelf of the bakery of Annie Salazar at Rafael Urdaneta slum in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Bread for sale are seen in a shelf of the bakery of Annie Salazar at Rafael Urdaneta slum in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 18
Cindy Morales stands at the door to the backyard at her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Cindy Morales stands at the door to the backyard at her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Cindy Morales stands at the door to the backyard at her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 18
Judith Palmar holds her mother Sibilina Caro hand after feeding her at their home in Maracaibo. When the lights do go out, Palmar wheels her paralyzed mother outside because the house becomes intolerably hot. One power cut damaged an air conditioning unit, which Palmar cannot afford to replace on her pension of about $1.50 a month due to inflation, estimated by the opposition-run Congress in June at 46,000 percent a year. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Judith Palmar holds her mother Sibilina Caro hand after feeding her at their home in Maracaibo. When the lights do go out, Palmar wheels her paralyzed mother outside because the house becomes intolerably hot. One power cut damaged an air conditioning...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Judith Palmar holds her mother Sibilina Caro hand after feeding her at their home in Maracaibo. When the lights do go out, Palmar wheels her paralyzed mother outside because the house becomes intolerably hot. One power cut damaged an air conditioning unit, which Palmar cannot afford to replace on her pension of about $1.50 a month due to inflation, estimated by the opposition-run Congress in June at 46,000 percent a year. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 18
Electrical posts and power lines are seen at sunset during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Electrical posts and power lines are seen at sunset during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Electrical posts and power lines are seen at sunset during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 18
Matilde Balza takes a recipient out of the refrigerator her home at Rafael Urdaneta slum in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Matilde Balza takes a recipient out of the refrigerator her home at Rafael Urdaneta slum in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Matilde Balza takes a recipient out of the refrigerator her home at Rafael Urdaneta slum in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 18
Cindy Morales pulls a mattress out of a room at her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Cindy Morales pulls a mattress out of a room at her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Cindy Morales pulls a mattress out of a room at her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 18
Ismael, son of Cindy Morales, lays down in a mattress at the porch of their home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Ismael, son of Cindy Morales, lays down in a mattress at the porch of their home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Ismael, son of Cindy Morales, lays down in a mattress at the porch of their home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 18
Electrical posts and power lines are seen at sunset during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Electrical posts and power lines are seen at sunset during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Electrical posts and power lines are seen at sunset during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
17 / 18
Elizabeth Altuve climbs the stairs at the occupied building where she lives in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Elizabeth Altuve climbs the stairs at the occupied building where she lives in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Elizabeth Altuve climbs the stairs at the occupied building where she lives in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Monsoon rains lash India

Monsoon rains lash India

Next Slideshows

Monsoon rains lash India

Monsoon rains lash India

Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.

7:35am EDT
International Army Games

International Army Games

The International Army Games, held across seven countries, features contests between 32 armed forces.

7:25am EDT
North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

Jul 30 2018
Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Ahed Tamimi, 17, said she will continue her struggle against the occupation of the West Bank by becoming a lawyer, after she completed an eight-month prison...

Jul 30 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.

Monsoon rains lash India

Monsoon rains lash India

Heavy rains in India as monsoon season gets underway.

International Army Games

International Army Games

The International Army Games, held across seven countries, features contests between 32 armed forces.

North Korea's eclectic architecture

North Korea's eclectic architecture

Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.

Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Palestinian teen released from Israel jail

Ahed Tamimi, 17, said she will continue her struggle against the occupation of the West Bank by becoming a lawyer, after she completed an eight-month prison term for kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier.

Race on 'Death Road'

Race on 'Death Road'

Competitors run during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata, near La Paz.

Sumo kids

Sumo kids

Young sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, compete in the ring at the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge

Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge

In the ancient Bosnian town of Mostar, jumping or diving from the 79-foot-high bridge is a test of courage that dates back more than 400 years.

Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll

Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe poll

Zimbabweans vote in the first election since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de facto coup, with allegations of voter suppression raising fears of a disputed result.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast