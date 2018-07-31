Venezuela struggles to keep the lights on

A CLAP box, a Venezuelan government handout of basic food supplies, is seen amid garbage dump along a canal in Maracaibo. In the past, Zulians considered themselves living in a 'Venezuelan Texas', rich from oil and with an identity proudly distinct...more

A CLAP box, a Venezuelan government handout of basic food supplies, is seen amid garbage dump along a canal in Maracaibo. In the past, Zulians considered themselves living in a 'Venezuelan Texas', rich from oil and with an identity proudly distinct from the rest of the country. Oil workers could often be seen driving new cars and flew by private jet to the Dutch Caribbean territory of Curacao to gamble their earnings in their casinos. REUTERS/Marco Bello

