Venezuela struggles to keep the lights on
Americo Fernandez uses a candle to illuminate the kitchen at his home during a blackout in Maracaibo. Once oil wealthy, Venezuela's largest state is now struggling to keep the lights on. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Cindy Morales cries at the entrance of her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. Across Maracaibo, the capital of Venezuela's largest state, residents unplug refrigerators to guard against power surges. Many only buy food they will consume the same...more
Ismael, son of Cindy Morales, lays down in a mattress at the porch of their home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People block a street in protest during a blackout in Maracaibo. The rolling blackouts in the state of Zulia pile more misery on Venezuelans living under a fifth year of an economic crisis that has sparked malnutrition, hyperinflation and mass...more
Judith Palmar mops her home in Maracaibo. Zulia, the historic heart of Venezuela's energy industry that was for decades known for opulent oil wealth, has been plunged into darkness for several hours a day since March, sometimes leaving its 3.7...more
A CLAP box, a Venezuelan government handout of basic food supplies, is seen amid garbage dump along a canal in Maracaibo. In the past, Zulians considered themselves living in a 'Venezuelan Texas', rich from oil and with an identity proudly distinct...more
People wait for public transportation in Maracaibo. Once famous for its all-night parties, now Maracaibo is often a sea of darkness at night due to blackouts. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Elizabeth Altuve poses for a photo at the occupied building where she lives in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A main highway is seen during rush hour in Maracaibo. Zulia used to produce 70 percent of Venezuela's milk and meat but without power to milk cows and keep meat from spoiling, the state's production has fallen nearly in half, according to Venezuela's...more
Bread for sale are seen in a shelf of the bakery of Annie Salazar at Rafael Urdaneta slum in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Cindy Morales stands at the door to the backyard at her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Judith Palmar holds her mother Sibilina Caro hand after feeding her at their home in Maracaibo. When the lights do go out, Palmar wheels her paralyzed mother outside because the house becomes intolerably hot. One power cut damaged an air conditioning...more
Electrical posts and power lines are seen at sunset during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Matilde Balza takes a recipient out of the refrigerator her home at Rafael Urdaneta slum in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Cindy Morales pulls a mattress out of a room at her home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Ismael, son of Cindy Morales, lays down in a mattress at the porch of their home during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Electrical posts and power lines are seen at sunset during a blackout in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Elizabeth Altuve climbs the stairs at the occupied building where she lives in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Marco Bello
