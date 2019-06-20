Edition:
Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Venezuelan migrants start to wake up after spending the night at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center to get their documents processed and continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15, 2019. Thousands of Venezuelans crossed into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrants start to wake up after spending the night at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center to get their documents processed and continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15, 2019. Thousands of Venezuelans crossed into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their crisis-stricken nation, as many lacking those documents filed asylum requests instead. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police officers stand guard partially blocking the street outside the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Venezuela's economic collapse under President Nicolas Maduro has unleashed the biggest migratory crisis in recent Latin American history, forcing countries like Peru - a developing nation of 32 million people - to grapple with an unprecedented surge in immigration. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Police officers stand guard partially blocking the street outside the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Venezuela's economic collapse under President Nicolas Maduro has unleashed the biggest migratory crisis in recent Latin American history, forcing countries like Peru - a developing nation of 32 million people - to grapple with an unprecedented surge in immigration. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants wait in line to get vaccinated at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, before continuing their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. Under the new rules imposed on June 15, migrants must have passports and visas before coming to Peru - closing a door to many Venezuelans who cannot afford the fees needed to acquire them. However, asylum seekers are not required to have passports under international law, providing poor Venezuelans with a way around the changes. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrants wait in line to get vaccinated at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, before continuing their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. Under the new rules imposed on June 15, migrants must have passports and visas before coming to Peru - closing a door to many Venezuelans who cannot afford the fees needed to acquire them. However, asylum seekers are not required to have passports under international law, providing poor Venezuelans with a way around the changes. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrant Luisa Martinez, 38, is vaccinated by a health worker at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, before continuing the journey with her family, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. Thousands of Venezuelans waited in lines at the border checkpoint in Tumbes on June 15, as immigration officials struggled to process a backlog of paperwork. Some of them had walked for weeks to reach Peru, U.N. officials said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrant Luisa Martinez, 38, is vaccinated by a health worker at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, before continuing the journey with her family, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. Thousands of Venezuelans waited in lines at the border checkpoint in Tumbes on June 15, as immigration officials struggled to process a backlog of paperwork. Some of them had walked for weeks to reach Peru, U.N. officials said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrant Maria Albarran rests with her nephews at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, while waiting to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. The United Nations estimates that 4 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled widespread shortages of basic foods and medicines as well as political violence in their homeland. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrant Maria Albarran rests with her nephews at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, while waiting to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. The United Nations estimates that 4 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled widespread shortages of basic foods and medicines as well as political violence in their homeland. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes, after processing their documents, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Peru is home to some 800,000 Venezuelan migrants, the government says - the second-largest population outside Colombia, which houses more than 1.2 million. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes, after processing their documents, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Peru is home to some 800,000 Venezuelan migrants, the government says - the second-largest population outside Colombia, which houses more than 1.2 million. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Just two years ago, Peru had introduced new migratory laws to accommodate Venezuelans. It doled out hundreds of thousands of special residency cards so they could work legally, go to school and access public health care. But the tide has since turned, amid growing fears fanned by media reports and politicians that Venezuelan migrants are driving down wages and fueling crime. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Just two years ago, Peru had introduced new migratory laws to accommodate Venezuelans. It doled out hundreds of thousands of special residency cards so they could work legally, go to school and access public health care. But the tide has since turned, amid growing fears fanned by media reports and politicians that Venezuelan migrants are driving down wages and fueling crime. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Venezuelan migrant sleeps on the ground at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Peru President Martin Vizcarra's government has said that 99% of Venezuelans who request asylum in Peru do not qualify for it, raising the prospect of nearly 280,000 Venezuelans eventually losing legal protections provided to them under the refugee system. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
A Venezuelan migrant sleeps on the ground at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Peru President Martin Vizcarra's government has said that 99% of Venezuelans who request asylum in Peru do not qualify for it, raising the prospect of nearly 280,000 Venezuelans eventually losing legal protections provided to them under the refugee system. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child cries inside a taxi as a police officer helps migrants to get off from the vehicle on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A child cries inside a taxi as a police officer helps migrants to get off from the vehicle on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants wait outside the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Venezuelan migrants wait outside the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrant Ismenia Inozoa waits for transportation to continue her journey with her children and sister-in-law, after they processed their documents at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrant Ismenia Inozoa waits for transportation to continue her journey with her children and sister-in-law, after they processed their documents at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrant Emilenis Gomez, 34, carries her son Santiago, 1, as she walks out of the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, after processing their documents, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Venezuelan migrant Emilenis Gomez, 34, carries her son Santiago, 1, as she walks out of the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, after processing their documents, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes, after processing their documents, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes, after processing their documents, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants arrive at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center with their belongings, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrants arrive at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center with their belongings, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrant Jean Carlos Soto sleeps on the floor next to his sons at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2019
Venezuelan migrant Jean Carlos Soto sleeps on the floor next to his sons at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants walk toward the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, after they got off from vehicles on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Venezuelan migrants walk toward the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, after they got off from vehicles on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
