Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens

Venezuelan migrants wait in line to get vaccinated at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, before continuing their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. Under the new rules imposed on June 15, migrants must have passports and visas before coming to Peru - closing a door to many Venezuelans who cannot afford the fees needed to acquire them. However, asylum seekers are not required to have passports under international law, providing poor Venezuelans with a way around the changes. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

