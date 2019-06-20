Venezuelan migrants cross into Peru as border tightens
Venezuelan migrants start to wake up after spending the night at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center to get their documents processed and continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15, 2019. Thousands of Venezuelans...more
Police officers stand guard partially blocking the street outside the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Venezuela's economic collapse under President Nicolas Maduro has unleashed the biggest...more
Venezuelan migrants wait in line to get vaccinated at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, before continuing their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. Under the new rules imposed on June 15, migrants must have passports and...more
Venezuelan migrant Luisa Martinez, 38, is vaccinated by a health worker at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, before continuing the journey with her family, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. Thousands of Venezuelans waited in...more
Venezuelan migrant Maria Albarran rests with her nephews at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, while waiting to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. The United Nations...more
Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes, after processing their documents, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Peru is home to some 800,000 Venezuelan migrants, the...more
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Just two years ago, Peru had introduced new migratory laws to...more
A Venezuelan migrant sleeps on the ground at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. Peru President Martin Vizcarra's government has said that 99% of Venezuelans who request asylum in Peru do not...more
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child cries inside a taxi as a police officer helps migrants to get off from the vehicle on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants wait outside the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrant Ismenia Inozoa waits for transportation to continue her journey with her children and sister-in-law, after they processed their documents at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15....more
Venezuelan migrants queue at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrant Emilenis Gomez, 34, carries her son Santiago, 1, as she walks out of the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, after processing their documents, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 14. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants get on military trucks to get a free ride from the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service to Tumbes, after processing their documents, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants arrive at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center with their belongings, to process their documents and be able to continue their journey, in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrant Jean Carlos Soto sleeps on the floor next to his sons at the Ecuadorian Peruvian border service center in the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan migrants walk toward the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service center, after they got off from vehicles on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru June 15. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
