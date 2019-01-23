Edition:
Venezuelan opposition floods the streets

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A National Police officer fires rubber bullets during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Demonstrators throw stones during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A National Police officer fires rubber bullets during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Opposition supporters react during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez, in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Opposition supporters react to tear gas as they take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez, in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

