Venezuelan opposition floods the streets
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A National Police officer fires rubber bullets during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Demonstrators throw stones during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A National Police officer fires rubber bullets during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Opposition supporters react during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez, in Caracas, January 23. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Opposition supporters react to tear gas as they take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez, in Caracas, January 23....more
Next Slideshows
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S....
MORE IN PICTURES
Frozen falls
The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Furloughed federal workers line up for food
Unpaid federal workers line up for food and meals as the U.S. government shutdown continues.
Venezuela arrests rogue officers after military revolt in Caracas
Venezuela's government says it had suppressed a military revolt after a group of officers stole weapons and kidnapped several officials.
Super blood wolf moon
The total lunar eclipse, a supermoon that is especially close to Earth, took on a coppery red glow.
From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a tattooed transgender leader and a former reality TV star, has become an unlikely icon at India's Kumbh Mela, a huge religious festival being held on the banks of the Ganges river.