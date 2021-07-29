Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer dreams of winning medal in Tokyo

Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer Jose Gregorio Montilla takes a break during a training session before the Tokyo Paralympic Games, in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2021. Montilla began swimming when he was seven years old to help him recover from...more

Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer Jose Gregorio Montilla takes a break during a training session before the Tokyo Paralympic Games, in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2021. Montilla began swimming when he was seven years old to help him recover from operations to treat a joint condition called arthrogryposis. Now, the 20-year-old Venezuelan journalism student hopes to bring home a medal in the 50-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which begin on Aug. 24. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

