Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer dreams of winning medal in Tokyo
Venezuelan Paralympic swimmer Jose Gregorio Montilla takes a break during a training session before the Tokyo Paralympic Games, in Caracas, Venezuela July 20, 2021. Montilla began swimming when he was seven years old to help him recover from...more
Jose Gregorio Montilla trains in Caracas. "We can achieve everything we set out to do," Montilla said after a recent training session in Caracas. "It takes time, it takes patience, dedication, effort to get to the Games," he added with a...more
Jose Gregorio Montilla reaches for his goggles during a training session. Montilla qualified to compete in Tokyo after swimming the 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:41 at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Leonardo...more
Jose Gregorio Montilla stretches with the help of his coaches. The youngest of three brothers, Montilla usually trains for an hour and a half each day from Tuesday to Saturday. But since qualifying for the Paralympics in Tokyo, he has doubled his...more
Jose Gregorio Montilla relaxes in the pool during a training session. He will face stiff competition from Mexican swimmers Diego Lopez Diaz and Marcos Zarate, winners of the gold and silver medals at the Parapan American Games in Lima, as well as...more
Jose Gregorio Montilla does a strength and stretching exercise. A total of 25 Venezuelans will participate in the Tokyo Paralympics, including in weightlifting, judo and cycling. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Jose Gregorio Montilla practices during a training session. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Jose Gregorio Montilla shares a moment with others after a training session. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Jose Gregorio Montilla does a breathing exercise with a fellow athlete while training. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Jose Gregorio Montilla floats in the pool during a training session. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Jose Gregorio Montilla floats in the pool during a training session. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Jose Gregorio Montilla practices during a training session. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Jose Gregorio Montilla shares a moment with other swimmers during a training session. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Next Slideshows
Italians protest 'Green Pass' proof of COVID immunity
The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced that proof of vaccination, a negative test or immunity would soon be...
Swarming Dixie Fire incinerates swaths of northern California
The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 200,000 acres.
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 27
Highlights from July 27 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Deadly wildfires blaze on southern Turkish coast
At least three people have died and villages and some hotels were evacuated as wildfires erupted on Turkey's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.
Tokyo Olympics: Best of July 29
Highlights from July 29 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Asylum-seeking migrants cross Rio Grande under cover of darkness
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.
Firefighters struggle to contain California's largest fire
The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 200,000 acres.
Thousands of Haitians flee violence as gangs battle for control of unstable streets
Violence has spiked in Haiti's capital as rival groups battle with one another or the police for control of the streets, displacing thousands and worsening the country's humanitarian crisis.
Italians protest 'Green Pass' proof of COVID immunity
The Italian government, looking to contain a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, announced that proof of vaccination, a negative test or immunity would soon be mandatory for activities including indoor dining, gyms, pools, stadiums, museums and cinemas.
Swarming Dixie Fire incinerates swaths of northern California
The swarming Dixie Fire in Butte County, north of Sacramento, is gaining ground as it burns over 200,000 acres.