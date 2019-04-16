Venezuelan scavengers vie with vultures at Brazil landfill
Surrounded by vultures perched on trees waiting their turn, penniless Venezuelan migrants scrape a living scavenging for metal, plastic, cardboard and food at the rubbish dump of a Brazilian border town. Pictures taken April 15. REUTERS/Pilar...more
Venezuelan Astrid Prado, who is 8 months pregnant, at a garbage dump in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil. Trapped in a wasteland limbo, they barely make enough to feed their families and cannot afford a bus ticket to get away and find regular...more
Venezuelan Charles Sanchez holds a pair of shoes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Venezuelan man holds pillows at a garbage dump in Brazilian the border city of Pacaraima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelan Luis Ortega holds a bag of cans at a garbage dump in the Brazilian border city of Pacaraima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelan Antony Calzadilla at a garbage dump in the Brazilian border city of Pacaraima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
They blame Venezuela's leftist President Nicolas Maduro for mismanaging their oil-producing nation's economy and causing the deep crisis that drove them and several million others to emigrate. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelan Oriana Padilla holds a bag of cans at a garbage dump in the border city of Pacaraima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A dozen Venezuelans scramble to grab bags of rubbish that tumble from the trash truck twice a day. Then they sift through the piles amidst fetid plumes of smoke rising from the smouldering landfill. Sometimes they scavenge at night using headlamps. ...more
Venezuelan Antony Calzadilla at a garbage dump as his child waits for him in the Brazilian border city of Pacaraima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
