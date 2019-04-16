Venezuelans at Brazil border live on bus going nowhere
Venezuelan Hildemaro Ortiz relaxes inside of an abandoned bus in the border city of Pacaraima, Brazil April 13, 2019. Ten destitute Venezuelan migrants who fled their country's crisis did not get far when they crossed into Brazil: they have been...more
An abandoned bus is seen on a field in the border city of Pacaraima. They sleep on cardboard, except for the lucky one who gets the hammock. They cook on a wood fire just outside the door of the motor-less 1983 Mercedes Benz bus. REUTERS/Pilar...more
Venezuelan Erasmo Valderrama jumps out of the bus where he lives with his father and other people. Two children go to the local school every morning. The penniless migrants work at odd jobs for spare change, loading the cars and pickups of...more
Venezuelans Hildemaro Ortiz and Ixora Sanguino lie on a cardboard as they wake up inside an abandoned bus in Pacaraima. "We've been living in this bus for three months," says Ortiz, 24, from Punta de Mata in eastern Venezuela, who hopes to move to a...more
Venezuelan Ixora Sanguino cooks ham outside of an abandoned bus. Ortiz and his bus-mates are part of a flood of Venezuelans pouring into the rest of Latin America, often driven by hunger and desperate to escape an economy in free-fall as food...more
Venezuelan Belki Contreras relaxes on a hammock inside of an abandoned bus. Tens of thousands of migrants have fled the political and economic upheaval in Venezuela through Pacaraima, the only road crossing to Brazil, creating tension at the border....more
Venezuelan Ixora Sanguino, who was a student in her country, poses outside of an abandoned bus. Sanguino, 27, sweeps the floor of the bus and folds the blankets. "I never thought I would ever live in a bus, and least of all in another country like...more
Venezuelan Erasmo Valderrama rinses his mouth next to an abandoned bus. The occupants of the rusty metal structure, once an express bus, dream of returning to their homeland one day when things improve there, but for now survival is a daily...more
Venezuelan Angel Valderrama looks on his son Erasmo from the inside of an abandoned bus. Rice cooks in a pot held over the fire on an improvised grill. Usually they eat rice and bones, or rice and chicken when there is enough money between them to...more
Venezuelan Angel Valderrama sits on a hammock as he drinks juice. A Spanish priest provides a coffee and bread roll breakfast for 350 Venezuelans daily at his mission house, but migrants must arrive before 6 a.m. to get a place, she...more
Venezuelans Hildemaro Ortiz and Ixora Sanguino cook outside of an abandoned bus. The bus offers some protection from mosquitoes and the cold of night, Ortiz said. When the bugs get bad, he starts a cardboard fire to smoke them out. He is impatient to...more
Venezuelans Hildemaro Ortiz and Erasmo Valderrama walk to collect water in Pacaraima. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelan Johana Tovar, 27, was a housewife in her country. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelans Hildemaro Ortiz and Erasmo Valderrama leave the bus to look for water. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelan Luis Alejandro Urbaneja, 21, was a student in his country. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelan Ixora Sanguino sweeps the floor of an abandoned bus. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelans Angel Valderrama, 41, who was a construction worker, poses with his son Erasmo. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelan Erasmo Valderrama plays with a friend on an abandoned bus. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Venezuelan Yorbet Garrido, 18, was a fisherman in his country. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Belki Contreras walks around an abandoned bus at night. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations...
Tigers Woods wins Masters
Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the fifth time to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.
Ebola outbreak kills hundreds in Congo
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 700 people and is continuing to spread.
MORE IN PICTURES
Notre-Dame Cathedral burns
A massive fire consumed Notre-Dame Cathedral, gutting the roof of the Paris landmark and stunning France and the world, but firefighters managed to save the shell of the stone structure and its two main bell towers from collapse.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage
Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.
Running the Boston Marathon
The 123rd Boston Marathon ended with a sprint to the tape, as Kenya's Lawrence Cherono edged Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa by two seconds in one of the closest finishes in the event's history.
Bird hunters of Afghanistan
Bird hunting is an ancient sport in Afghanistan, where local and migrating species have flocked for thousands of years and where even amid the chaos of the past 40 years of conflict, the tradition persists.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Thailand's Songkran Water Festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Sudan protesters demand civilian rule
Sudan's main protest group demands the immediate handover of power to a civilian transitional government, saying it would keep up the street demonstrations which ousted former President Omar al-Bashir last week to achieve its aims.
Israeli scientists unveil 3D-printed heart
Israeli researchers have printed the world's first 3D heart with blood vessels, describing it as a major breakthrough in engineering replacements for diseased organs.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.