Venezuelans at Brazil border live on bus going nowhere

Venezuelan Ixora Sanguino, who was a student in her country, poses outside of an abandoned bus. Sanguino, 27, sweeps the floor of the bus and folds the blankets. "I never thought I would ever live in a bus, and least of all in another country like this," said the mother of three who had to leave her children behind in Ciudad Bolivar. "There is nothing in Venezuela right now," she said. When she first crossed the border, Sanguino slept in the street. The bus is an improvement, sheltered from tropical rain. Now she is trying to gather enough money for a bus ticket to Boa Vista, the nearest Brazilian state capital, to find work and send cash to her hungry family back home. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

