Venezuelans break barricades and cross Colombia border
People stand on a container that blocks the Simon Bolivar bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina
People break through the barricade set up by the Venezuelan guard to travel into the Venezuelan side on the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in San Antonio, Venezuela, April 2. REUTERS/Stringer
People cross the Tachira River on the Colombian-Venezuelan border in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Opsina
A man carries a package on the Colombian-Venezuelan border on the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina
People look towards the Tachira River on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Opsina
Colombian riot police block the way to the Colombian side in the Colombian-Venezuelan border on the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina
People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina
People cross the Tachira River on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Opsina
People stand on a container that blocks the Simon Bolivar bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries a package on the Colombian-Venezuelan border on the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina
People cross the Tachira River on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Opsina
People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina
People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand on a container that blocks the Simon Bolivar bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border
A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic at three crossings, with gridlock in El Paso extending for hours.
Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest
Algeria's ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika succumbs to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and pressure from the powerful army...
Chicago elects first black woman mayor
Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer, was elected the first black female mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.
MORE IN PICTURES
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Trucks gridlocked at U.S.-Mexico border
A transfer of U.S. border agents to immigration duties has slowed commercial traffic at three crossings, with gridlock in El Paso extending for hours.
Algerian leader Bouteflika quits after six weeks of protest
Algeria's ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika succumbs to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and pressure from the powerful army against his 20-year rule.
Chicago elects first black woman mayor
Lori Lightfoot, a political newcomer, was elected the first black female mayor of Chicago on Tuesday.
Classical music kids of Ireland
Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.
Yemen's deadly cholera outbreak
Yemen is suffering its third major outbreak of the water-borne bacterial infection since the conflict broke out in 2015, causing the world s most urgent humanitarian crisis that has put 10 million people on the brink of famine.
Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water
Angry Venezuelans set up burning barricades over continued shortages of power and water as the government of President Nicolas Maduro appeared prepared to begin a rationing program.
Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone
Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into a food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique. The government estimates that more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers with nothing to harvest.