Pictures | Wed Apr 3, 2019 | 2:30pm EDT

Venezuelans break barricades and cross Colombia border

People stand on a container that blocks the Simon Bolivar bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People break through the barricade set up by the Venezuelan guard to travel into the Venezuelan side on the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in San Antonio, Venezuela, April 2. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People cross the Tachira River on the Colombian-Venezuelan border in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Opsina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A man carries a package on the Colombian-Venezuelan border on the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People look towards the Tachira River on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Opsina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Colombian riot police block the way to the Colombian side in the Colombian-Venezuelan border on the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People cross the Tachira River on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Opsina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People stand on a container that blocks the Simon Bolivar bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
A man carries a package on the Colombian-Venezuelan border on the Simon Bolivar International Bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People cross the Tachira River on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, as seen from Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Opsina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Ferley Ospina

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
People stand on a container that blocks the Simon Bolivar bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, April 2. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2019
