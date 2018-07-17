Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 17, 2018 | 3:10pm EDT

Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit

A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. Public buses have gradually disappeared in much of the country due to scarce or prohibitively expensive tires, motor oil, batteries and spare parts. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. Cargo trucks of all shapes and sizes have taken their place, but most lack even basic safety protections for human cargo and are increasingly associated with accidents and injuries to passengers - a further sign of the deteriorating quality of life in the crisis-stricken country. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman tries to get off a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman carries a baby as they ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Commuters wait for cargo trucks used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman rides on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Commuters run to try to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man helps a kid to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman is helped to get off a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

