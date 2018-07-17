Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit

Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. Cargo trucks of all shapes and sizes have taken their place, but most lack even basic safety protections for human cargo and are increasingly associated with...more

Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. Cargo trucks of all shapes and sizes have taken their place, but most lack even basic safety protections for human cargo and are increasingly associated with accidents and injuries to passengers - a further sign of the deteriorating quality of life in the crisis-stricken country. REUTERS/Marco Bello

