Venezuelans find alternatives to public transit
A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. Public buses have gradually disappeared in much of the country due to scarce or prohibitively expensive tires, motor oil, batteries and spare parts. ...more
Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. Cargo trucks of all shapes and sizes have taken their place, but most lack even basic safety protections for human cargo and are increasingly associated with...more
Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman tries to get off a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman carries a baby as they ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Commuters wait for cargo trucks used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman rides on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman is helped to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Commuters run to try to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man helps a kid to get on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Commuters ride on a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman is helped to get off a cargo truck used as public transportation in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Next Slideshows
Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in
The Syrian army and its allies take control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize...
Mosul's broken healthcare system
A year after Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from Islamic State the city's healthcare system remains broken, its hospitals lie in ruins and even basic services...
Unrest in Iraq spreads
Growing anger over poor public services and widespread corruption spurs protests in some cities.
MORE IN PICTURES
Growing Up Kurt Cobain
From his sketches and drawings to clothing and a car, "Growing Up Kurt Cobain" displays dozens of Kurt Cobain's personal items, some of them never seen before by the public.
Israel warns Syrians away as Assad closes in
The Syrian army and its allies take control of a strategic hill overlooking the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as it pushes forward with an offensive to seize the remaining parts of the southwest from rebels.
Farnborough Airshow
Planemakers touch down at Farnborough Airshow in England amid worries over trade tensions, Brexit, higher oil prices and rising interest rates.
Mosul's broken healthcare system
A year after Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from Islamic State the city's healthcare system remains broken, its hospitals lie in ruins and even basic services are lacking, according to aid groups.
Unrest in Iraq spreads
Growing anger over poor public services and widespread corruption spurs protests in some cities.
Japan flood aftermath
Communities that grappled with rising floodwaters last week now find themselves battling scorching summer temperatures, as foul-smelling garbage piles up in mud-splattered streets.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.
Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch
The World Cup final between France and Croatia was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch before being hauled off by stewards.