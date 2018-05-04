Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil
Venezuelan refugees board a Brazilian Air Force plane, heading to Manaus and Sao Paulo, at Boa Vista Airport, Brazil May 4. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Venezuelan migrants play soccer between the tents in a UNHCR shelter in Boa Vista, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Venezuelan refugees arrive at the Eduardo Gomes International airport in Manaus, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Venezuelan refugees go down the Brazilian Air Force plane ladder, as they arrive at the Eduardo Gomes International airport in Manaus, May 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A Venezuelan migrant carries a placard to apply for a job near a makeshift camp at Simon Bolivar square in Boa Vista, Brazil, May 3. The placard reads "Looking for work, carpentry, painting, farming and general services." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Venezuelan migrants stand between tents in a UNHCR shelter in Boa Vista, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Venezuelan refugee Gabriela Martinez, who worked as a telecommunications engineer, relaxes in a hammock near a bus station in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Venezuelan refugee Gabriela Martinez, who worked as a telecommunications engineer, and her family members interact near bus station in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Venezuelan refugees line up for food at the Joao Batista Scalabrini shelter of the archdiocese of Manaus in the Santo Antonio neighbourhood in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Venezuelan refugees line up for food at the Joao Batista Scalabrini shelter of the archdiocese of Manaus in the Santo Antonio neighbourhood in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Venezuelan refugees eat at the Joao Batista Scalabrini shelter of the archdiocese of Manaus in the Santo Antonio neighbourhood in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Venezuelans walk to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelans walk across the border from Venezuela into the Brazilian city of Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil, November 16. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Venezuelan woman holds her baby inside a tent outside a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil,...more
A Venezuelan family rest inside a tent outside a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 18,...more
A family rests in a hammock outside a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 17, 2017....more
A Venezuelan man cuts hair of his friend at a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 17, 2017....more
An indigenous Warao woman from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, bottle-feeds her baby at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelans sell fruits, car accessories and offer to wash car windows at traffic lights in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Venezuelan woman and her child sit at a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 17, 2017....more
