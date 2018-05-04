Edition:
Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil

Venezuelan refugees board a Brazilian Air Force plane, heading to Manaus and Sao Paulo, at Boa Vista Airport, Brazil May 4. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Venezuelan migrants play soccer between the tents in a UNHCR shelter in Boa Vista, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Venezuelan refugees arrive at the Eduardo Gomes International airport in Manaus, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Venezuelan refugees go down the Brazilian Air Force plane ladder, as they arrive at the Eduardo Gomes International airport in Manaus, May 4. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Venezuelan migrant carries a placard to apply for a job near a makeshift camp at Simon Bolivar square in Boa Vista, Brazil, May 3. The placard reads "Looking for work, carpentry, painting, farming and general services." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Venezuelan migrants stand between tents in a UNHCR shelter in Boa Vista, Brazil, May 3. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Venezuelan refugee Gabriela Martinez, who worked as a telecommunications engineer, relaxes in a hammock near a bus station in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Venezuelan refugee Gabriela Martinez, who worked as a telecommunications engineer, and her family members interact near bus station in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Venezuelan refugees line up for food at the Joao Batista Scalabrini shelter of the archdiocese of Manaus in the Santo Antonio neighbourhood in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Venezuelan refugees line up for food at the Joao Batista Scalabrini shelter of the archdiocese of Manaus in the Santo Antonio neighbourhood in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Venezuelan refugees eat at the Joao Batista Scalabrini shelter of the archdiocese of Manaus in the Santo Antonio neighbourhood in Manaus, Brazil, May 1. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Venezuelans walk to show their passports or identity cards at the Pacaraima border control, Roraima state, Brazil, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Venezuelans walk across the border from Venezuela into the Brazilian city of Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil, November 16. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Venezuelan woman holds her baby inside a tent outside a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 17. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Venezuelan family rest inside a tent outside a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A family rests in a hammock outside a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Venezuelan man cuts hair of his friend at a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An indigenous Warao woman from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, bottle-feeds her baby at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Venezuelans sell fruits, car accessories and offer to wash car windows at traffic lights in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Venezuelan woman and her child sit at a gym which has turned into a shelter for Venezuelans and is run by Civil Defense with meals provided by Evangelical churches in Caimbe neighbourhood in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

