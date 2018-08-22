Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 22, 2018 | 8:35am EDT

Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth

Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where three Venezuelan babies are born every day. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where three Venezuelan babies are born every day. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where three Venezuelan babies are born every day. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 11
"My baby would have died if I had stayed. There was no food or medicine, no doctors," said Maria Teresa Lopez as she fed her daughter Fabiola, who was born on Monday night by caesarian section in the maternity hospital of Boa Vista, the capital of Brazil's Roraima border state. Lopez, 20, hitched 500 miles from her home in the Orinoco river delta to the Brazilian border five months ago. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

"My baby would have died if I had stayed. There was no food or medicine, no doctors," said Maria Teresa Lopez as she fed her daughter Fabiola, who was born on Monday night by caesarian section in the maternity hospital of Boa Vista, the capital of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
"My baby would have died if I had stayed. There was no food or medicine, no doctors," said Maria Teresa Lopez as she fed her daughter Fabiola, who was born on Monday night by caesarian section in the maternity hospital of Boa Vista, the capital of Brazil's Roraima border state. Lopez, 20, hitched 500 miles from her home in the Orinoco river delta to the Brazilian border five months ago. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 11
Carmen Jimenez, 33, who arrived from Ciudad Bolivar eight months pregnant and gave birth in the Boa Vista hospital, said she was amazed to see so many Venezuelan mothers there. "I won't go back to Venezuela until there is food and medicine, and the streets are safe again," she said holding her 4-day-old daughter, Amalia. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Carmen Jimenez, 33, who arrived from Ciudad Bolivar eight months pregnant and gave birth in the Boa Vista hospital, said she was amazed to see so many Venezuelan mothers there. "I won't go back to Venezuela until there is food and medicine, and the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Carmen Jimenez, 33, who arrived from Ciudad Bolivar eight months pregnant and gave birth in the Boa Vista hospital, said she was amazed to see so many Venezuelan mothers there. "I won't go back to Venezuela until there is food and medicine, and the streets are safe again," she said holding her 4-day-old daughter, Amalia. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 11
Jackeline, 24, a Venezuelan from Bolivar state, holds her four-day-old baby Sofia at a maternity hospital in Boa Vista, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Jackeline, 24, a Venezuelan from Bolivar state, holds her four-day-old baby Sofia at a maternity hospital in Boa Vista, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Jackeline, 24, a Venezuelan from Bolivar state, holds her four-day-old baby Sofia at a maternity hospital in Boa Vista, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 11
Lismaris, 21, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her three-day-old baby Cecilia. Births of Venezuelan babies at the Boa Vista maternity hospital surged to 566 last year and 571 in the first half of 2018, from 288 in 2016 when the flow of Venezuelan refugees began, the Roraima health department said. There were no births in 2015, it said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Lismaris, 21, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her three-day-old baby Cecilia. Births of Venezuelan babies at the Boa Vista maternity hospital surged to 566 last year and 571 in the first half of 2018, from 288 in 2016 when the flow of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Lismaris, 21, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her three-day-old baby Cecilia. Births of Venezuelan babies at the Boa Vista maternity hospital surged to 566 last year and 571 in the first half of 2018, from 288 in 2016 when the flow of Venezuelan refugees began, the Roraima health department said. There were no births in 2015, it said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 11
Jasmilfer, 23, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her five-day-old baby Arjunea. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Jasmilfer, 23, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her five-day-old baby Arjunea. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Jasmilfer, 23, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her five-day-old baby Arjunea. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 11
Marisol, 44, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her two-day-old baby Amalia. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Marisol, 44, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her two-day-old baby Amalia. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Marisol, 44, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her two-day-old baby Amalia. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 11
Irene, 23, a Venezuelan woman from Santa Elena city, holds her six-day-old baby Ashlei. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Irene, 23, a Venezuelan woman from Santa Elena city, holds her six-day-old baby Ashlei. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Irene, 23, a Venezuelan woman from Santa Elena city, holds her six-day-old baby Ashlei. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
8 / 11
Cecilia, a Venezuelan woman holds her baby. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cecilia, a Venezuelan woman holds her baby. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Cecilia, a Venezuelan woman holds her baby. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 11
Lopez, a Warao Indian of the Orinoco delta, said she would only return to pick up her first daughter, who remained behind with her grandmother because she was too young for the arduous journey to the border. "There is nothing left for us there," she said. "I did not get an ultrasound until I got to Brazil and it was free. I want to stay." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Lopez, a Warao Indian of the Orinoco delta, said she would only return to pick up her first daughter, who remained behind with her grandmother because she was too young for the arduous journey to the border. "There is nothing left for us there," she...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Lopez, a Warao Indian of the Orinoco delta, said she would only return to pick up her first daughter, who remained behind with her grandmother because she was too young for the arduous journey to the border. "There is nothing left for us there," she said. "I did not get an ultrasound until I got to Brazil and it was free. I want to stay." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 11
Carla, 18, a Venezuelan pregnant woman, poses before she gave birth. Roraima's governor has asked Brazil's Supreme Court to close the border to be able to deal with the immigration crisis. The federal government in Brasilia has ruled that out on humanitarian grounds. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Carla, 18, a Venezuelan pregnant woman, poses before she gave birth. Roraima's governor has asked Brazil's Supreme Court to close the border to be able to deal with the immigration crisis. The federal government in Brasilia has ruled that out on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Carla, 18, a Venezuelan pregnant woman, poses before she gave birth. Roraima's governor has asked Brazil's Supreme Court to close the border to be able to deal with the immigration crisis. The federal government in Brasilia has ruled that out on humanitarian grounds. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Historic floods in Kerala

Historic floods in Kerala

Next Slideshows

Historic floods in Kerala

Historic floods in Kerala

Incessant downpours have caused the worst floods in a century in the southwestern state in India, and close to 400 people have perished in the rising waters and...

Aug 21 2018
MTV Video Music Awards

MTV Video Music Awards

Highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Aug 21 2018
Taiwan on China's shores

Taiwan on China's shores

Scenes from the Kinmen islands, which lie in a bay across from the Chinese city of Xiamen, ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Second Taiwan Straits Crisis.

Aug 21 2018
Exodus from Venezuela

Exodus from Venezuela

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.

Aug 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.

Historic floods in Kerala

Historic floods in Kerala

Incessant downpours have caused the worst floods in a century in the southwestern state in India, and close to 400 people have perished in the rising waters and landslides.

MTV Video Music Awards

MTV Video Music Awards

Highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taiwan on China's shores

Taiwan on China's shores

Scenes from the Kinmen islands, which lie in a bay across from the Chinese city of Xiamen, ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Second Taiwan Straits Crisis.

Becoming the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

Becoming the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'

Chinese makeup artist He Yuhong transforms into the "Girl with a Pearl Earring , the subject of a painting by 17th-century Dutchman Johannes Vermeer.

Protesters topple Confederate statue

Protesters topple Confederate statue

Protesters topple a statue of a Confederate soldier on the campus of University of North Carolina.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast