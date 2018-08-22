Venezuelans going to Brazil to give birth
Expecting Venezuelan women are leaving their country due to lack of prenatal care, medicine and diapers and giving birth across the border in Brazil, where three Venezuelan babies are born every day. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
"My baby would have died if I had stayed. There was no food or medicine, no doctors," said Maria Teresa Lopez as she fed her daughter Fabiola, who was born on Monday night by caesarian section in the maternity hospital of Boa Vista, the capital of...more
Carmen Jimenez, 33, who arrived from Ciudad Bolivar eight months pregnant and gave birth in the Boa Vista hospital, said she was amazed to see so many Venezuelan mothers there. "I won't go back to Venezuela until there is food and medicine, and the...more
Jackeline, 24, a Venezuelan from Bolivar state, holds her four-day-old baby Sofia at a maternity hospital in Boa Vista, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lismaris, 21, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her three-day-old baby Cecilia. Births of Venezuelan babies at the Boa Vista maternity hospital surged to 566 last year and 571 in the first half of 2018, from 288 in 2016 when the flow of...more
Jasmilfer, 23, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her five-day-old baby Arjunea. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Marisol, 44, a Venezuelan from Monagas state, holds her two-day-old baby Amalia. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Irene, 23, a Venezuelan woman from Santa Elena city, holds her six-day-old baby Ashlei. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Cecilia, a Venezuelan woman holds her baby. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lopez, a Warao Indian of the Orinoco delta, said she would only return to pick up her first daughter, who remained behind with her grandmother because she was too young for the arduous journey to the border. "There is nothing left for us there," she...more
Carla, 18, a Venezuelan pregnant woman, poses before she gave birth. Roraima's governor has asked Brazil's Supreme Court to close the border to be able to deal with the immigration crisis. The federal government in Brasilia has ruled that out on...more
