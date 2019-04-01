Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water
A demonstrator stands next to a burning barricade during a protest against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People shout as they queue to try to collect water on a street in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Patients with kidney disease and their relatives wait on the street for the power to return, in front of a dialysis center during a blackout in Maracaibo, March 30. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
People fill containers with water from a river in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Street food vendors whose stalls' power is supplied by generators, work during a blackout in Maracaibo, March 31. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
People collect water from a drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man pulls a wheelbarrow loaded with containers filled with water after collecting it from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People collect water in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator gestures at a protest against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators gather at a protest against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protesters are seen during a blackout in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Locals queue to collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A fruit shop is open during a blackout as they use a car generator inverter, in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People carry containers to fill with water from a river in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People pose for a picture at a bar during a blackout in Caracas, March 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Residents walk up stairs carrying containers filled with water after collecting it from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A local uses a car's headlights to illuminate during a blackout in Caracas, March 29. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Locals queue to collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Locals gather at a street food cart during a blackout in Caracas, March 29. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People collect water using containers in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Police officers assist pedestrians waiting to cross a road during a blackout in Caracas, March 29. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People wash clothes and shower with water from a river in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People take part in a protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People collect water from a drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man carries a bucket filled with water after collecting it from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone
Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into a food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique. The government estimates that more than...
Palestinians mark protest anniversary
Palestinians demonstrated on the Gaza border and in the West Bank to mark the 'Great March of Return' border protests, which began on March 30 last year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone
Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into a food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique. The government estimates that more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers with nothing to harvest.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Palestinians mark protest anniversary
Palestinians demonstrated on the Gaza border and in the West Bank to mark the 'Great March of Return' border protests, which began on March 30 last year.
NCAA March Madness
March Madness tournament action from all the brackets.
Migrants held under El Paso border bridge
Hundreds of migrants are being held in a chain-link enclosure in El Paso, Texas, as the number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the city overwhelms U.S. Border Patrol facilities, the agency said.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Earth Hour effect
Before and after images as the world marks Earth Hour.