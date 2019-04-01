Edition:
Venezuelans protest over lack of power and water

A demonstrator stands next to a burning barricade during a protest against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
People shout as they queue to try to collect water on a street in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Patients with kidney disease and their relatives wait on the street for the power to return, in front of a dialysis center during a blackout in Maracaibo, March 30. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
People fill containers with water from a river in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Street food vendors whose stalls' power is supplied by generators, work during a blackout in Maracaibo, March 31. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
People collect water from a drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
A man pulls a wheelbarrow loaded with containers filled with water after collecting it from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
People collect water in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
A demonstrator gestures at a protest against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Demonstrators gather at a protest against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
A protesters are seen during a blackout in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Locals queue to collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A fruit shop is open during a blackout as they use a car generator inverter, in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
People carry containers to fill with water from a river in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
People pose for a picture at a bar during a blackout in Caracas, March 29. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Residents walk up stairs carrying containers filled with water after collecting it from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A local uses a car's headlights to illuminate during a blackout in Caracas, March 29. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
Locals queue to collect water from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Locals gather at a street food cart during a blackout in Caracas, March 29. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
People collect water using containers in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Police officers assist pedestrians waiting to cross a road during a blackout in Caracas, March 29. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Friday, March 29, 2019
People wash clothes and shower with water from a river in Caracas, March 31. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
People take part in a protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
People collect water from a drain that feeds into the Guaire River, which carries most of the city's wastewater, in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A man carries a bucket filled with water after collecting it from an underground water main pipeline in Caracas, April 1. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
