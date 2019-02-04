Edition:
Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. Tens of thousands thronged the streets in Caracas to protest against Maduro's government. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Maracaibo, February 2. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido kisses his wife Fabiana Rosales during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido and his wife Fabiana Rosales react during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A supporter reacts as he takes part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A protester poses for a portrait during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido and his wife Fabiana Rosales react during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido's wife Fabiana Rosales receives a Virgin Mary figure from supporters during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A demonstrator is seen during a protest against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
An opposition supporter is seen on a street on a day of a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Demonstrators are seen with the security forces behind them during a protest against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
A man wearing a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters at a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2019
