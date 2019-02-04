Venezuelans rally against Maduro's government in Caracas
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. Tens of thousands thronged the streets in Caracas to...more
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Maracaibo, February 2. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido kisses his wife Fabiana Rosales during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido and his wife Fabiana Rosales react during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A supporter reacts as he takes part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A protester poses for a portrait during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido and his wife Fabiana Rosales react during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido's wife Fabiana Rosales receives a Virgin Mary figure from supporters during a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Andres...more
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator is seen during a protest against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An opposition supporter is seen on a street on a day of a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Demonstrators are seen with the security forces behind them during a protest against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters take part in a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A man wearing a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters at a rally against President Maduro's government in Caracas, February 2. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
