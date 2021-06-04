Edition:
Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic

A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dances during their annual Corpus Christi celebration with a call for the end of the coronavirus, in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A young woman who is a member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dresses during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" lifts her mask during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" waits in front of the Bolivarian National Guard who blocks access to the center of town during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dances during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A boy puts on a mask of the Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" wait they turn to pay penance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A boy member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" eats an ice cream known as "teta" during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" wears a horse mask while his nephew looks at him during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" puts on a belt with hanging bells during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" eats an ice cream called "teta" during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Horse masks of the Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" are seen in front of a house during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A boy puts on a dance mask of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils"  pay penance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A girl member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" waits on the stairs of her house during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" with his face uncovered waits his turn to pay penance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dance in front of the Bolivarian National Guard that blocked access to the center of town during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

A look inside Canada's residential school system after the remains of 215 children were discovered at one of the former sites. Between 1831 and 1996, the residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 indigenous children from their homes. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."

Police blocked off a Hong Kong park to prevent people gathering to commemorate the anniversary of China s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Our top photos from the past week.

Work crews in Minneapolis took down barricades at George Floyd Square, the intersection where the 46-year-old Black man was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, though activists quickly replaced them with makeshift barriers.

Sri Lanka braced for the possibility of an oil spill after the MV X-Press Pearl cargo ship, laden with chemicals and on fire for two weeks, sank off its western coast in what is already the country's worst ever man-made environmental disaster.

Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

Indigenous groups in Canada are calling for a nationwide search for mass graves at residential school sites after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school shocked the country.

Stars of London's West End productions revel in the return of theatre as they perform in a musical showcase ahead of more UK reopenings on June 21.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is on the verge of being toppled from power after more than a decade in office.

