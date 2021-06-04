Venezuela's Dancing Devils ask for an end to the pandemic
A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dances during their annual Corpus Christi celebration with a call for the end of the coronavirus, in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A young woman who is a member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dresses during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" lifts her mask during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" waits in front of the Bolivarian National Guard who blocks access to the center of town during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez...more
A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dances during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A boy puts on a mask of the Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" wait they turn to pay penance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A boy member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" eats an ice cream known as "teta" during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" wears a horse mask while his nephew looks at him during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" puts on a belt with hanging bells during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" eats an ice cream called "teta" during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Horse masks of the Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" are seen in front of a house during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A boy puts on a dance mask of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" pay penance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A girl member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" waits on the stairs of her house during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
A member of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" with his face uncovered waits his turn to pay penance during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
Members of Venezuelan brotherhood "Dancing Devils" dance in front of the Bolivarian National Guard that blocked access to the center of town during their annual Corpus Christi celebration in Naiguata, Venezuela June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Leonardo...more
