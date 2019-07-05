Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 5, 2019 | 7:35pm EDT

Venezuela's divided independence day

Opposition supporters hold signs at a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2019. The letters read, "No more torture" REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters hold signs at a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2019. The letters read, "No more torture"...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Opposition supporters hold signs at a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2019. The letters read, "No more torture" REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 25
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks from a statue of Venezuela's independence hero General Francisco de Miranda, at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks from a statue of Venezuela's independence hero General Francisco de Miranda, at a rally against the government of President...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks from a statue of Venezuela's independence hero General Francisco de Miranda, at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 25
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 25
A demonstrator throws a stone at the security forces, following a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a stone at the security forces, following a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone at the security forces, following a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 25
Soldiers in military vehicles take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Soldiers in military vehicles take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Soldiers in military vehicles take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 25
A demonstrator throws a stone at the security forces, following a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a stone at the security forces, following a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A demonstrator throws a stone at the security forces, following a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 25
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 25
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 25
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 25
A supporter of Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is dressed-up with an attached sign at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. The sign reads: "GNB (Bolivian National Guard) killers." REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A supporter of Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is dressed-up with an attached sign at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A supporter of Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is dressed-up with an attached sign at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. The sign reads: "GNB (Bolivian National Guard) killers." REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
11 / 25
Venezuelan soldiers take part in the starting ceremony of a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuelan soldiers take part in the starting ceremony of a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan soldiers take part in the starting ceremony of a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 25
A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attaches a national flag during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attaches a national flag during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attaches a national flag during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
13 / 25
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 25
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, waves as he attends a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, waves as he attends a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, waves as he attends a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 25
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the starting ceremony of a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the starting ceremony of a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the starting ceremony of a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 25
Militia members carrying boxes of the CLAP (Local Committees for Supply and Production) program take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Militia members carrying boxes of the CLAP (Local Committees for Supply and Production) program take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Militia members carrying boxes of the CLAP (Local Committees for Supply and Production) program take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 25
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures with supporters at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures with supporters at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures with supporters at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 25
A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, looks over to security officers at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, looks over to security officers at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, looks over to security officers at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
19 / 25
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a pro-government rally to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a pro-government rally to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a pro-government rally to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
20 / 25
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
21 / 25
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 25
Opposition supporters shout slogans as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, addresses them at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and commemorates the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Opposition supporters shout slogans as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, addresses them at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and commemorates...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Opposition supporters shout slogans as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, addresses them at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and commemorates the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
23 / 25
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a pro-government rally to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a pro-government rally to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a pro-government rally to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
24 / 25
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, stands on a statue of Venezuela's independence hero General Francisco de Miranda, at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, stands on a statue of Venezuela's independence hero General Francisco de Miranda, at a rally against the government of President...more

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, stands on a statue of Venezuela's independence hero General Francisco de Miranda, at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Next Slideshows

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.

6:18pm EDT
Journey of the migrant child

Journey of the migrant child

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United...

6:15pm EDT
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

4:15pm EDT
Photos of the month: June

Photos of the month: June

Our top photos from June 2019.

2:45pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants are rescued from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to humanitarian group Sea-Eye.

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.

Journey of the migrant child

Journey of the migrant child

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Photos of the month: June

Photos of the month: June

Our top photos from June 2019.

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Fatal floods in Siberia

Fatal floods in Siberia

Whole houses were swept up in floods that began in late June and have hit homes inhabited by 32,000 people in the region of Irkutsk, Russia, killing at least 20 people.

Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.

Big earthquake rattles Southern California

Big earthquake rattles Southern California

A powerful earthquake, the strongest in the region in 25 years, jolted Southern California, touching off fires, damaging buildings and forcing the evacuation of a hospital in a desert town northeast of Los Angeles.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast