Venezuela's divided independence day
Opposition supporters hold signs at a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5, 2019. The letters read, "No more torture"...more
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks from a statue of Venezuela's independence hero General Francisco de Miranda, at a rally against the government of President...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A demonstrator throws a stone at the security forces, following a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence, in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Soldiers in military vehicles take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A demonstrator throws a stone at the security forces, following a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A supporter of Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is dressed-up with an attached sign at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th...more
Venezuelan soldiers take part in the starting ceremony of a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attaches a national flag during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th...more
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, waves as he attends a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the...more
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the starting ceremony of a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Militia members carrying boxes of the CLAP (Local Committees for Supply and Production) program take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores...more
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures with supporters at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the...more
A supporter of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, looks over to security officers at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the...more
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a pro-government rally to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's...more
Venezuelan soldiers take part in a military parade to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela's declaration of independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
Opposition supporters shout slogans as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, addresses them at a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro and commemorates...more
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro take part in a pro-government rally to commemorate the 208th anniversary of the country's independence in Caracas, Venezuela July 5. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, stands on a statue of Venezuela's independence hero General Francisco de Miranda, at a rally against the government of President...more
