Venezuela's education crisis
A view shows a classroom of Orlando Garcia state primary school in Socopo, Venezuela March 2, 2018. It is mid-morning on a weekday yet all that can be heard in the once-bustling corridors of the Orlando Garcia state primary school is the swish of...more
The white, tin-roof building in the town of Socopo once held nearly 400 children, yet closed two months ago in a protest by teachers and parents at low salaries and lack of school lunches. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Children walk back home from school in San Cristobal, Venezuela. Nearly 3 million children are missing some or all classes in Venezuela, according to a study by universities, in a depressing knock-on from a deepening economic crisis that could cause...more
Carmen Penaloza looks at the refrigerator at her home in San Cristobal. Venezuela has about 8 million school children in total, and free education was a cornerstone of ex-President Hugo Chavez's 1999-2013 socialist rule of the OPEC nation. Now, along...more
School children get on the back of a truck on their way to school in Socopo. In Socopo, in the agricultural savannah state of Barinas that was once home to Chavez, half of the 20 public schools, including Orlando Garcia, closed completely in...more
Carmen Penaloza serves lunch for her grandchildren at her home in San Cristobal. Venezuela's economic implosion has led to millions suffering food shortages, unable to buy basic goods. Prices double every two or three months and the currency is worth...more
Isabel Colina (L) and her daughters Barbara (C) and Magdalena eat at their home in Socopo. Education experts fear a stunted generation. "Hungry people aren't able to teach or learn," said Victor Venegas, president of the Barinas chapter of the...more
Grandchildren of Carmen Penaloza watch TV at their home in San Cristobal. A major bonus for school children was once free food but state food programs are now intermittent, and when lunches do come, they are often small and missing protein. The...more
Juliani Caceres, grand daughter of Carmen Penaloza, have rice and plantain for lunch at her home in San Cristobal. While critics lambast him for incompetence and corruption, Maduro blames Venezuela's crisis on Washington and the opposition, accusing...more
Gilari Martinez, grand daughter of Carmen Penaloza, writes in a notebook at her home in San Cristobal. The government insists education remains a priority and says that 75 percent of the national budget goes to the social sector. "Amid the economic...more
Children attend classes at a school in San Cristobal. Teachers in the public sector earn around four times the minimum wage of just over a dollar a month at the black market exchange rate. That is nowhere near what Venezuelans need to feed themselves...more
