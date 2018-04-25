Venezuela's education crisis

Grandchildren of Carmen Penaloza watch TV at their home in San Cristobal. A major bonus for school children was once free food but state food programs are now intermittent, and when lunches do come, they are often small and missing protein. The...more

Grandchildren of Carmen Penaloza watch TV at their home in San Cristobal. A major bonus for school children was once free food but state food programs are now intermittent, and when lunches do come, they are often small and missing protein. The problems are felt across the country, with children often falling unwell or dizzy due to poor nutrition. "We were singing the national anthem and I felt nauseous. I'd only eaten an arepa (a local cornbread) that day, and I fainted," recounted Juliani Caceres, an 11-year-old student in Tachira state on the border with Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

