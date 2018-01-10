Venezuela's empty shelves
People walk past empty shelves at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman looks at a partially empty refrigerator in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man looks at an empty refrigerator in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man walks past an empty refrigerator at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Empty refrigerators are seen at the butchery area in a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An empty refrigerator is seen at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman walks past empty shelves at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman walks past an empty refrigerator at a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
