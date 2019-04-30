Venezuela's Guaido says troops join him to oust Maduro
A military member aims a gun near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday he had begun the 'final phase' of his plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro, calling on...more
A military member throws a tear gas canister near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Military members stand near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A military member and a man take cover near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A man reacts to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A military member uses his phone near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People react to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Military members stand near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A military member kicks a tear gas canister, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters take cover near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlin
A military member aims a weapon near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People react to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A military member stands near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Tear gas floats in the air near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A woman reacts to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Next Slideshows
Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints
Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the...
Emperor Akihito through the years
A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Indian army mountaineers claim to find Yeti footprints
Mountaineers from the Indian army on expedition in Nepal have found mysterious large footprints in the snow that they think belong to the Yeti, or the abominable snowman.
Emperor Akihito through the years
A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.
Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger
Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in Pakistan by storm for his uncanny resemblance to actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones."
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique
Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.
NRA concealed carry fashion show
Models show off concealed carry gun accessories at the "Fashion & Firearms" show at the NRA's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.
9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship
On Saturday, a gunman stormed into Chabad of Poway synagogue in suburban San Diego and opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others. The shooting was only the latest in a series of attacks on houses of worship across the United States. Here are some of the most prominent incidents.
Pandas set to leave San Diego Zoo after two-decade loan from China
The last two giant pandas living at the San Diego Zoo in California will be sent to the People's Republic of China this spring, ending a more than two-decade conservation program that helped bring the black-and-white bears back from the brink of extinction.