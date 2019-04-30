Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 30, 2019

Venezuela's Guaido says troops join him to oust Maduro

A military member aims a gun near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday he had begun the 'final phase' of his plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro, calling on Venezuelans and the military to back him to end Maduro s 'usurpation.' REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A military member throws a tear gas canister near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Military members stand near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, is seen outside Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A military member and a man take cover near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A man reacts to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A military member uses his phone near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
People react to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Military members stand near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A military member kicks a tear gas canister, near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Opposition supporters take cover near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A military member aims a weapon near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
People react to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A military member stands near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Tear gas floats in the air near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
A woman reacts to tear gas near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas, April 30. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 30, 2019
