Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil
An indigenous Warao woman, from the Orinoco Delta in eastern Venezuela, bottle feeds her baby at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil November 15, 2017. An indigenous tribe that journeyed hundreds of kilometers to flee the economic crisis in...more
Indigenous Warao children play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe...more
An indigenous Warao child stands next to a tent at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. Brazilian authorities, nongovernmental organizations and churches have helped provide temporary shelter on the border, but the Warao's future remains...more
An indigenous Warao woman makes bread at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. "The children were dying in Venezuela from illness. There was no medicine, no food, no help," said Rita Nieves, a cacique, or chief, of the matrilineal Warao. "We...more
An indigenous Warao woman bathes at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Members of the tribe are still making the arduous journey. Nieves was wearing her best clothes to cross back into Venezuela to bury a 3-month-old Warao baby that had...more
An indigenous Warao child hangs clothes at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. Children played among dozens of hammocks hanging from metal structures erected by U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. Outside, women cooked broth on wood fires and men...more
An indigenous Warao woman washes clothes at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. The Warao have lived for centuries on the Orinoco delta, but some began to leave when fish supplies were depleted by the diversion of the waters to deepen...more
Indigenous Warao woman bathes her baby in a bucket at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Many went to Venezuelan cities to sell craftwork and beg on the streets. However, when the economy tipped into crisis, they began moving to Brazil...more
An indigenous Warao child receives nebulizer therapy by his mother at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. "They were already begging in Venezuela, but those who gave them money are themselves asking for help today," said Sister Clara, a...more
An indigenous Warao child plays in front of hammocks hanging from metal structures provided by the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. The town provided an abandoned warehouse with toilets, showers...more
Members of the indigenous Warao people make food at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Around 500 Warao arrived on the streets of Manaus last year, where they begged from drivers and sold craftwork at traffic lights. Many slept under a...more
An indigenous Warao child sleeps on a hammock at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A missionary from Brazil-based international humanitarian organization Fraternidade, walks next to indigenous Warao children at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Like a similar shelter in the nearby city of Boa Vista that houses 500...more
Indigenous Warao children play on hammocks at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Half of the land in Roraima state is reserved for indigenous peoples, but an attempt to ask local communities to cede territory to the Warao met with a firm...more
A missionary from Brazil-based international humanitarian organization Fraternidade plays with indigenous Warao children at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. Ramon Gomez, a Warao chief in the Boa Vista shelter, said their ancestral...more
Indigenous Warao women cut fish in front of tents at a shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An indigenous Warao child smiles next to food at a shelter in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach
President Donald Trump spends Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's Thanksgiving in Palm Beach
President Donald Trump spends Thanksgiving weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
March of the mariachis
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.
Home for Thanksgiving
Millions of Americans embark on their annual Thanksgiving travels.
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Zimbabwe celebrates
People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.